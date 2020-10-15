Prime Day TV deals are still going strong! Samsung, Sony, LG and more—save up to 40 percent

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
The leaves are changing, the temps are dropping and the deals are popping: And Amazon still has TV deals active from Prime Day! Our thoughts are turning to cozy movie nights at home, with the latest releases on an epic screen. Yes folks, it’s the ideal time to get that new TV—the markdowns are unbeatable!
We’ve scoured the extended deals to find you the very best. Whether you’re shopping for a mammoth model for your main entertainment space or something scaled down for the kitchen or bedroom, we’ve got the short answers to your questions.
See below for dazzling post Prime Day deals on TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, Vizio and more. Make your home a happy hub for football season, holiday flick-fests and everything in between.
Here are the best extended Amazon Prime Day TV deals, by size:
24 to 49 inches
What makes this TV so special? It features a brilliant 40-inch LED display with Full HD resolution. Simply put, colors are vivid and black levels are dark—instead of murky and dull. Meanwhile, there’s a built-in Roku (no need to hook up a separate box or stick), so you get more than 500,000 video streaming channels, including Netflix, Disney+, HBO Now, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and much more. And Amazon shoppers love how easy and fast it is to set-up.
“I was looking for something nice for my room that was reasonably priced,” shared a delighted five-star reviewer. “I'm so happy I found this TV. The smart portion is very easy to use and the setup took about 20 min fairly quick. I use Netflix, YouTube and I have my direct TV on here also. The picture is very clear and I got a little soundbar to go with it. Nice bang for my buck. This is a great TV for a small room. I got the 40 for my living room.”
More 24- to 49-inch TV deals:
Pyle 23.6-inch HD LED TV, Multimedia Disc Player, $175 (was $215), amazon.com
NT North Tech 32-inch LED HD Smart TV, $137 (was $188), amazon.com
Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV—Fire TV Edition, $150 (was $180), amazon.com
Samsung Electronics 32-inch HD Smart LED TV (UN32M4500A), $167 (was $230), amazon.com
TCL 40-inch Smart LED Roku TV (40S325), $198 (was $300), amazon.com
Sony Bravia FW43BZ35F 43-inch 4K HDR Edge-Lit Commercial LCD TV, $764 (was $780), amazon.com
50 to 55 inches
Post Prime Day, Amazon still has this Samsung 55-inch Q60T 4K QLED TV on sale for $598, or $152 off its list price. That’s a 20 percent savings and the all-time lowest price on this TV—ever. And considering this beauty just came out in February, it’s amazing that it’s already on sale for this low.
The TV is armed with a brilliant display backlit with dual LEDs. Why dual LEDs, you ask? Whereas most 4K TVs use one LED for color accuracy, this model has a dedicated LED for cold colors and another for warm colors—and they automatically adjust based on what you’re watching. Cool. Shoppers can’t believe how bright this beauty is in real life.
“Best TV ever,” raved a satisfied shopper. “Amazing picture quality, remote control is very chic, love the brightness - it has a sensor controlling the brightness of the tv depending on the light of the room throughout the day. And we love the ambiance mode feature.”
More 50- to 55-inch TV deals:
LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (55UM7300PUA), $600 (was $699), amazon.com
LG OLED55CXPUA Alexa Built-In CX 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV (2020), $1,597 (was $2,000), amazon.com
Samsung Q60T Series 55-inch Class QLED Smart TV, $598 (was $750), amazon.com
Samsung QN55Q60RAFXZA Flat 55-inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV, $899 ($1,198), amazon.com
Samsung 55-inch Class QLED Q80T Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $1,198 (was $1,300), amazon.com
Samsung 55-inch Class QLED Q90T Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $1,298 (was $1,598), amazon.com
Sony X750H 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV, $580 (was $800), amazon.com
Sony X900H 55-inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2020), $920 (was $1,000), amazon.com
Sony XBR-55A9G 55-inch MASTER Series BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $1,898 (was $2,500), amazon.com
65 inches
On sale for $570 (was $700), this Hisense 65-inch Class R8 Series 4K ULED Roku Smart TV is an impressive ‘more bang for your buck’ 4K TV with a sharp and vivid picture quality, world-class audio and Roku video streaming built-in. It even has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, so it will feel like a movie theater inside of your living room. Shoppers say it makes you feel like your in the middle of all the action!
“The picture is utterly amazing,” shared a five-star reviewer. “The screen prompts walk you through the setup, making it easy and stress-free. Watched my very first football game last night. I stood right in front of the screen. Couldn't see anything resembling a ‘pixel.’ The resolution is so clear and the colors so vivid, I felt like I was standing on the sidelines watching the game live.”
More 65-inch TV deals:
LG 65UN7300PUF Alexa Built-In UHD 73 Series 65-inch 4K Smart UHD TV (2020), $647 (was $700), amazon.com
LG OLED65CXPUA Alexa Built-In CX 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV (2020), $2,297 (was $2,800), amazon.com
Samsung 65-inch Class Curved Ultra HD TU-8300 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $678 (was $748), amazon.com
Samsung 65-inch Class QLED Q80T Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $1,698 (was $1,800), amazon.com
Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV (2020 Model) (KD65X750H), $670 (was $1,000), amazon.com
Sony XBR-65X900F 65-inch Class LED 4K Smart Android TV, $1,200 (was $1,498), amazon.com
TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV, $616 (was $1,000), amazon.com
70 to 85 inches
Post Prime Day, you can score this Samsung 75-inch Q60 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $1,250, down from $1,400 at Amazon. This model is so popular, it has earned a perfect five-star rating from more than 2,700 reviewers.
This Q60 Series 4K TV has a massive 75-inch QLED display with brilliant Ultra HD resolution at 2160p— ideal for large living rooms or the ultimate ‘man-cave.’ You’ll love the impressive picture quality, clever design and wide range of excellent features, including HDR settings for bright color contrast and inky black levels.
“One of the best TVs I’ve purchased,” shared a satisfied shopper. “Great TV quality, material is top notch, brightness is perfect, usability is easy, color contrasts are awesome, picture quality on movies and video games are superb and the pricing is great for the quality you get.”
More 70- to 85-inch TV deals:
LG 75UN7370PUE Alexa Built-In UHD 73 Series 75-inch 4K Smart UHD TV (2020), $951 (was $1,200), amazon.com
Samsung 75-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV, $1,098 (was $1,198), amazon.com
Samsung Flat 75-inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV (QN75Q60RAFXZA), $1,250 (was $1,400), amazon.com
LG OLED77GXPUA Alexa Built-In GX Series 77-inch Gallery Design 4K Smart OLED TV, $4,297 (was $4,997), amazon.com
Sony 85-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (X800H), $1,998 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Sony X900H 85-inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2020), $2,798 (was $3,500), amazon.com
LG NanoCell 90 Series 86-inch 4K Smart Ultra HD NanoCell TV (86NANO90UNA), $2,697 (was $3,300), amazon.com
Samsung Flat 75-inch QLED 8K Q900 Series Ultra HD Smart TV (QN75Q900RBFXZA), $4,299 (was $6,998), amazon.com
