Stigma Grow Adds High-Potency Pre-Rolls to their Growing Portfolio of In-Demand Cannabis Products

In a market saturated with unattractive pre-rolls made with mid-potency and blended shake — high-potency, bud-run pre-rolls have a very bright future.

RED DEER, AB, May 26 , 2020 /CNW/ - CanadaBis Capital Inc. ("CanadaBis" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on finding and capitalizing on growth and diversification opportunities, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Stigma Grow, has recently received multiple POs across Canada for their Craft Cannon and Craft Cannon Plus; potent cannabis pre-rolls boasting first-run percentages of 24.3 and 28.2% THC respectively.

Stigma Grow: Craft Cannon Pre-Rolls. Rolled with hand-trimmed, craft cannabis buds. (CNW Group/CanadaBis Capital Inc.)

Stigma Grow, whose mission and mandate revolve around crushing the negative stigmas that surround both cannabis as a beneficial plant and the legal cannabis market as an effective provider, recognizes an unmet need for craft-cultivated, high-potency pre-rolls, and is perfectly positioned as a cultivator and third-party processor to fulfill it.

On May 15 th, the Company oversaw the shipment of Stigma Grow's first 35K pre-rolled joints. Currently, Stigma Grow has Purchase Orders (POs) in place that respond to a specific need for Alberta -grown, high-potency products, and is in the midst of securing POs across Canada to satisfy similar requests for craft-quality, potent pre-rolls.

Our approach to securing and maintaining high-quality is simple.", says Travis McIntyre , President and CEO of Stigma Grow. "We hand-pick only the best buds for our pre-rolled joints; either from our facility in Red Deer Alberta , or from one of the many local quality LPs throughout our province and across the country. Leveraging this approach, we're able to meet the growing demand for the convenience and consistency of high-potency, bud-run pre-rolls, right across Canada . We already know that the future of cannabis is strong – and obviously, we aim to please."

Over the past few months, after years of strategic growth, responsible investing and due diligence in market research, Stigma Grow has emerged as an LP with their finger on the pulse of a cannabis market itching for the next best thing in cannabis.

As first-to-market in Canada for BHO Live Resin and Cured concentrates, and a current in-demand processer of brand name and third-party processed products, their unique skillset is on display early for a customer base whose appetite for attractive and available legal cannabis products remains unsatisfied.

Travis explains, "Our vision as a company has always been to provide our community with what is in-demand, and all signs point to the need for consistent, high-potency, bud-run products. Thanks to our top-quality flower, state-of-the-art technology and unique expertise, we've experienced an increase in momentum over the past few months that has positioned our company for the type of growth and influence we've always envisioned."

About CanadaBis Capital Inc.

CanadaBis Capital Inc. (TSXV:CANB) is a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on achieving large-scale growth in the fast-emerging global cannabis market. By targeting organic growth opportunities alongside the right-fit partners, we remain focused on finding and capitalizing on chances to grow, diversify and continue to lead our industry.

For more information on CanadaBis Capital, Stigma Grow, or INDICAtive Collection please visit www.canadabis.com, www.stigmagrow.ca, www.indicativecollection.ca or contact:

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our business and operations including development and expansion plans; intention to develop property in British Columbia ; increasing our product lines to include CBD distillates; and our general business plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulation, the general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; successful negotiation of necessary agreements to get our product to market; requirement for further capital, delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the results of operations and such other matters as set out in the Filing Statement available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have a material adverse effect on our future results, performance or achievements.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. CanadaBis Capital does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

