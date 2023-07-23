Stubborn pattern over Alberta sparks multi-day severe weather setup

Saturday saw another round of severe weather across parts of Alberta as a disturbance over the western Prairies sparked thunderstorms that thrived amid above-seasonal temperatures.

It’s going to be a copy-and-paste kind of forecast for the next couple of days, unfortunately, as the risk for severe storms greets Alberta again on Sunday and Monday.

Sunday

Areas: B.C., Alberta, and the Northwest Territories

Weather: Forecasters expect significant instability to build over much of Alberta through the day on Sunday as a trough remains draped over the province. The trough will provide the lift needed to kick off thunderstorms in that unstable environment, some of which could easily surpass severe limits.

Severe thunderstorms are possible along and east of the foothills on Sunday, with a separate round of severe weather possible through far northeastern British Columbia, southern sections of the Northwest Territories, and northern Alberta stretching into Fort McMurray.

WestSundayRisk

The strongest storms could produce large hail, strong wind gusts, and heavy rainfall. A few instances of very large hail are possible along the Alberta foothills.

Meanwhile, hot temperatures will continue on the southern Prairies as the edge of the heat dome roasting the southwestern United States nudges north of the border. Daytime highs should easily climb into the mid-30s for southern Alberta. This high heat will continue to put a lid on any storms across the region.

Monday

Areas: Northeastern B.C. and Alberta

Weather: Monday will feature a similar setup to Sunday, with ample instability fuelling storms triggered by a distinct trough over southwestern Alberta. This will place the focus for storm activity on communities north of the low, including Edmonton and areas toward the northwest.

WestRiskMonday

Large hail, strong winds, and heavy rains are the greatest threat in severe storms that develop during the day Monday.

Monday afternoon looks like the hottest day of this stretch of heat for southern portions of the western Prairies. Extreme southern sections of Alberta could close in on the 40-degree mark, which would rank among the warmest temperatures measured in Canada so far this year.

PRTempsMonday

