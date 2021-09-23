Stifel Hires Ed Ribaudo as Managing Director and Head of Leveraged Finance Capital Markets

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced the hiring of Ed Ribaudo as a Managing Director and Head of Leveraged Finance Capital Markets. In this new role, Mr. Ribaudo is responsible for leading the firm’s Leveraged Finance Capital Markets and Syndicate functions and is based in Stifel’s New York City office.

Mr. Ribaudo joins Stifel from Houlihan Lokey, where he co-founded and built the firm’s syndicated leveraged finance platform, enabling it to provide underwritten commitments on broadly syndicated leveraged loans. Prior to Houlihan, he spent more than 10 years at GE Capital Markets, where he was responsible for originating, structuring, and syndicating sponsor-financed transactions in diversified industries, media & communications, healthcare, and energy for sale to the syndicated loan market. Earlier in his career, he was involved in loan sales and trading at Scotia Capital.

“Over the past several years, we have made substantial progress building out our leveraged finance and fixed income capital markets platform,” said Eric Needleman, Global Head of Fixed Income Capital Markets. “We are now taking yet another major step forward with the addition of Ed, who brings extensive credit, product, and market experience in leveraged finance. Ed will work closely with the leveraged finance team and our fixed income sales specialists to best execute non-investment-grade debt solutions on behalf of our diverse client base.”

Stifel’s Leveraged Finance Group offers a complete range of non-investment-grade debt products to assist clients in using leverage to grow, make acquisitions, and enhance value. It offers a full suite of debt products on a best-efforts and underwritten basis, including first lien and second lien credit facilities, asset-based revolving credit facilities, high-yield bonds, bridge facilities, and mezzanine financing.

