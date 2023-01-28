Stifel Financial's (NYSE:SF) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.36

Stifel Financial Corp.'s (NYSE:SF) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.36 on 15th of March. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.2%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Stifel Financial's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Stifel Financial was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 40.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Stifel Financial Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 5 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2018, the dividend has gone from $0.267 total annually to $1.44. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 40% a year over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Stifel Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 28% per annum. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like Stifel Financial's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Stifel Financial is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Stifel Financial that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

