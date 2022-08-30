‘Sticky film’ + live roach: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 30)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly round-up of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle spots.

Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses.

You’ve likely seen sanitation grade cards at restaurants you’ve visited, and The N&O previously explained what those scores mean and how they’re calculated.

Here are sanitation scores in Wake, Durham, Orange and Johnston counties for the week of Aug. 23-30.

Wake County sanitation scores

The Wake County sanitation grades database shows 100 inspections that were completed between Aug. 23-30.

Most restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

Three restaurants received B grades, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

FEI Huang Restaurant, located at A&C Supermarket (3210-131 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh), received a score of 87.5% during an inspection on Aug. 24.

  • The restaurant was in violation of 16 state standards, with point deductions ranging from zero to three points.

  • Violations included some dishes being stored with a “sticky film” on them, several foods lacking date markings, live flies in the kitchen and front service area and a food employee not wearing a hair restraint.

  • Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

  • The restaurant previously scored a 90.5% in June and a 92% in February of this year and November 2021.

Jasmin Bistro (3801 Hillsborough St.) received a score of 89% during an inspection on Aug. 24.

  • The restaurant was in violation of 16 state standards, with point deductions ranging from zero to three points.

  • Violations included black residue in the soda fountain nozzles, several foods being held at incorrect temperatures and the restaurant having no certified food protection manager on site.

  • Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

  • The restaurant previously scored a 92% in June, a 93.5% in March and a 94.5% in August 2021.

New Rainbow Chinese Restaurant (3427 N. Main St., Fuquay-Varina) received a score of 88.5% during an inspection on Aug. 23.

  • The restaurant was in violation of 12 state standards, with point deductions ranging from zero to three points.

  • Violations included several foods being held at incorrect temperatures, several foods lacking date markings and some foods being stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler.

  • Some violations were corrected during the inspection. Several violations were repeated from previous inspections.

  • The restaurant previously scored a 92.5% in June, a 96% in January 2021 and a 90% in August 2021.

No restaurants in Wake County received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but less than 80%.

No restaurants received a failing grade, or a score below 70%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Wake County by using the county’s inspection grades database at wake-nc.healthinspections.us.

Durham County sanitation scores

The Durham County inspection management system shows that 29 restaurant inspections were completed between Aug. 23-30.

Most restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

One restaurant received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Hong Kong Restaurant (4711 Hope Valley Rd. # 1K, Durham) received a score of 89.5% during an inspection on Aug. 23.

  • The restaurant was in violation of seven state standards, with point deductions ranging from one to three points.

  • Violations included several foods lacking date markings, some foods being held at incorrect temperatures and one live roach in the facility.

  • Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

  • The restaurant previously scored a 90.5% in April, an 84.5% in March and a 90.5% in October 2021.

No restaurants in Durham County received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but less than 80%.

No restaurants received a failing grade, or a score below 70%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Durham County using the county’s inspections database at bit.ly/3pVQfpG.

Orange County sanitation scores

The Orange County inspection management system shows that 14 restaurants were inspected between Aug. 23-30.

All 14 restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Orange County using the county’s inspections database at bit.ly/3eQqpxc.

Johnston County sanitation scores

The Johnston County sanitation inspections database was down Tuesday morning, and sanitation scores for Aug. 23-30 were not immediately available. We’ll update this story if the scores become available.

