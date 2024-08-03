“Stick with my idea” – Pep Guardiola sends clear message of support to Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca

Chelsea’s newly-appointed manager Enzo Maresca has received a clear message of support from his former colleague at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola.

The pair will go head-to-head for the first time since their split from duties at the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2023, with Maresca taking his second step into senior men’s football management off the back of a historic season with Manchester City.

Alongside the work of Rodolfo Borrell and Pep Guardiola, Maresca was part of the Manchester City coaching staff to win the UEFA Champions League alongside their Premier League and FA Cup triumphs, marking a historic Treble for the club.

And that success continued into his senior head coach role within the English game, inspiring Leicester City to immediate promotion back into the Premier League, before attracting admiration and a subsequent contract offer from Chelsea.

Speaking to the media ahead of Manchester City’s fourth and final pre-season friendly of their United States tour this weekend, Pep Guardiola has sent a clear message of backing and support to the new Chelsea boss and former Etihad coach, Enzo Maresca.

“I’m really pleased (for him). We spent one year, but more than when he was in the (Manchester City) second team together,” Guardiola said. “He’s an incredibly lovely person, him and his family.”

The City head coach continued, “He made a really good job, unbelievable at Leicester, being promoted to the Premier League, and now being at one of the top-five, six teams in England. And I wish him all the best because he deserves it.

“Nice people deserve the best, and as a manager he has success because he’s… The most important thing to be a manager is to believe in something deeply. Deeply, deeply.

“Whatever the results, stick with my idea, and that’s why he believes in what he does, and he will have success. I don’t know how long, but he will have it.”

Quizzed on the subject of comparisons between himself and Enzo Maresca over the summer, and particular the nickname of ‘Diet Pep’ being issued to the Italian tactician, Guardiola responded, “Diet?! It’s because of the hair, the beard!”

Manchester City and Chelsea will go head-to-head on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, before the Premier League champions will return to the City Football Academy to finalise their preparations for their first competitive game of the new season.

Travelling to Wembley Stadium next weekend, Pep Guardiola and his players will have their first opportunity to claim silverware, as they take on Manchester United in the FA Community Shield.