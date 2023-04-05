SThree (LON:STEM) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

SThree plc's (LON:STEM) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.11 on 9th of June. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.9%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

SThree's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, SThree was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 26.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.14 total annually to £0.16. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.3% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. SThree has impressed us by growing EPS at 14% per year over the past five years. SThree definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

SThree Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for SThree that you should be aware of before investing. Is SThree not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

