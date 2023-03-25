Stewie, the 4-month-old calf that escaped New York slaughterhouse, gets cow clemency

Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A runaway cow named Stewie that escaped a slaughterhouse this week and then was caught on video roaming New York City streets is getting a pardon.

The four-month-old calf seen wandering around South Brooklyn streets on Tuesday now gets to spend its life at Skylands Animal Sanctuary in New Jersey, local TV station ABC 7 reported.

Stewie was first spotted near East 96th Street and Avenue L, ABC 7 reported, after it escaped a vehicle outside a slaughterhouse in Canarsie, a southeast Brooklyn neighborhood.

"The people from the slaughterhouse, they were trying to lasso it and get it into the truck, but she was feisty, she didn't want to go," Vincent Fontana, owner of Original Pizza told the outlet.

Video taken by the pizza shop's employees shows the calf trotting the streets. In it, people are seen chasing the cow, trying to get it to stop running.

Eventually, the calf was rounded up and put back into the vehicle.

Mississippi tornadoes: Twisters bring death, destruction: Photos show damage; what we know

'It's pretty leveled': Pennsylvania chocolate plant explosion kills at least 5 and 6 still missing

A plea for salvation

In a post the next day on Facebook, the Wantage, N.J. sanctuary pleaded with followers to contact Saba Live Poultry, where it said the calf was being held, and ask them to release the cow into the sanctuary's care.

In an updated post, the sanctuary said the business' owners agreed to let the calf live at the shelter after a number of supporters flooded the company with calls.

Mike Stura, who runs the Skylands Animal Sanctuary, told ABC 7 he called the slaughterhouse which was initially hesitant to give the sanctuary the cow but later agreed.

The sanctuary, which dubbed him "Stewie," has him quarantined awaiting test results, Stura said on a Facebook Live session.

"Even slaughterhouse workers over the years that have given me animals, much bigger animals than this one, and have taken a much bigger financial hit … have said to me that they're happy the animal came with me," Stura said. "They are happy to see one live."

Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stewie the calf that escaped slaughterhouse, sent to animal sanctuary

Latest Stories

  • Amid deluge, California farmers flood their fields in order to save them

    When Don Cameron first intentionally flooded his central California farm in 2011, pumping excess stormwater onto his fields, fellow growers told him he was crazy. With the drought-stricken state suddenly inundated by a series of rainstorms, California's outdated infrastructure has let much of the stormwater drain into the Pacific Ocean. Cameron estimated his operation is returning 8,000 to 9,000 acre-feet of water back to the ground monthly during this exceptionally wet year, from both rainwater and melted snowpack.

  • Before and after: Dramatic photos show how California lake filled in just 3 months’ time

    See how the reservoir compares to where it was in December.

  • Videos show cluster of fireballs flew over Florida. It was not a meteor, experts say

    “Thought it was possibly a plane on fire.”

  • Red tide is concentrating on Florida's gulf coast. See the hot spots.

    The red tide in Florida washed up many dead fish on the state's southwestern coast. This map shows where the red tide is now.

  • Snowy, icy storm knocking on Ontario’s door to start the weekend

    Get ready for another round of travel issues across parts of Ontario this weekend as a robust storm crosses the border.

  • Clean electricity grid, new tax credits will be among highlights of federal budget

    OTTAWA — Canada's push for a zero-emission electricity grid will get a significant funding boost in the federal budget on March 28, including with new tax credits expected to encourage the development of renewable power sources like wind and solar. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has expressed an intention to limit new spending in this budget, amid the inflationary worries and affordability pressures on most Canadians. But she also has made clear Canada can't hold back too much on clean techn

  • 50 million people under severe weather alert after California tornadoes, mudslides

    More than 50 million people across a large swath of the nation were on alert Thursday for tornados, large hail, damaging winds and flooding after a severe weather outbreak spawned by a "bomb cyclone" in California moved east, leaving a wake of destruction from mudslides, tree-toppling gusts and the largest twister to hit the Los Angeles area in 40 years. Residents of Texas and Oklahoma and up to Pennsylvania are bracing for large hail, flooding and tornadoes Thursday night. The wild weather system is the same one that blew in from the Pacific Ocean in Northern California as a "bomb cyclone," packing powerful winds that toppled more than 700 trees in San Francisco and killed at least five people in the Bay Area who were either struck by falling limbs or uprooted trees, officials said.

  • How much snow has Tahoe gotten this season? Here’s a look at totals before next storm

    Some Tahoe resorts are extending their seasons, including Palisades which will be open on July 4.

  • First weekend of spring to bring rain, snow to parts of Ontario and Quebec

    Spring may feel like it’s on hold for many in Ontario and parts of southern Quebec this weekend as another messy system brings more rain, snow, and ice to the provinces.

  • Illinois Zoo Welcomes New Silverback Gorilla

    Brookfield Zoo’s latest addition, a silverback gorilla named Jontu, is ready to meet the public following his move from Saint Louis Zoo in February.Jontu, a 26-year-old western lowland gorilla, has been acclimatizing to his new home since his arrival in early February, according to the zoo.Over the past few weeks, Jontu was given access to his habitat while the section was closed to guests, allowing him to meet the other members of the gorilla group: Binti, 35; Koola, 28; Kamba,18; Nora, 9; and Ali, 4.According to staff at Brookfield Zoo, the nearly 500-pound ape has been enlisted to maintain harmony within the group, as silverbacks are known to do.“Guests may notice Jontu, sitting away from the others a lot of the time, but he is very attentive and aware of where other members of the troop are and monitors them, always looking out for their best interest,” said Tim Sullivan, interim director of primate care.Western lowland gorillas are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, with an estimated 300,000 western lowland gorillas found throughout Western Equatorial Africa. Credit: Lynette Kleisner/CZS-Brookfield Zoo via Storyful

  • Ottawa's climate ambitions pose ‘existential’ threat to Alberta: Danielle Smith

    The federal government’s climate policies represent an “existential” threat to Alberta, according to Premier Danielle Smith, who told fellow conservatives Thursday she is on a collision course with Ottawa. Speaking to a friendly audience gathered in the Westin Hotel in Ottawa for the annual Canada Strong and Free Networking conference, where conservatives discuss strategy and key issues, Smith said “the biggest threat” facing Alberta “is this NDP-Liberal coalition in Ottawa.” She called Justin T

  • Lopez Lake just spilled for the first time in 25 years. When did reservoir first fill?

    It took just three months for the San Luis Obispo County reservoir to reach capacity the first time.

  • 22 million at risk of flooding from Oklahoma to Pennsylvania; severe storms threaten South

    The stormy weather pattern across much of the United States shows no signs of abating over the next couple of days as we head into the weekend.

  • Army Corps further delays decision on Great Lakes oil tunnel

    A federal review of plans for a Great Lakes oil pipeline tunnel will take more than a year longer than originally planned, officials said Thursday, likely delaying completion of the project — if approved — until 2030 or later. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had intended to release a draft report later this year on how the proposed tunnel beneath Michigan's Straits of Mackinac would affect the environment. Enbridge Energy wants it to house a section of its Line 5 oil pipeline that crosses the bottom of the straits connecting Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.

  • Winter storm brings heavy snow and closures to eastern Newfoundland

    Spring has not sprung for parts of eastern Newfoundland, as strong winds and heavy snow hit the area Saturday. Winter storm warnings remain in effect for the Avalon Peninsula North and St. John's on Saturday morning. Brendan Sawchuk, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, says the St. John's area saw 18 to 20 centimetres of snow by Saturday morning, with the Burin Peninsula facing 15 to 20 centimetres of snow. Parts of Eastern Newfoundland have been under a winter storm warning since Friday af

  • ‘It’s going to flood everywhere.’ Worries rise in Corcoran as once-dry Tulare Lake refills | Opinion

    Opinion by Marek Warszawski: “During floods, controlling where the water goes, when it goes there and who profits, is a centuries-old game. “

  • Indigenous groups wary of Canada-U.S. pledge to 'reduce, mitigate' Kootenay pollution

    WASHINGTON — Canada and the U.S. say they hope to reach a tentative deal by summer to "reduce and mitigate" the impact of toxic mining runoff in B.C. and the Pacific Northwest that has been leaching for years into a vital cross-border watershed. Any forthcoming agreement on pollution from B.C.'s Elk Valley would be in partnership with tribes and Indigenous Peoples from both countries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden said Friday after meeting in Ottawa. But they made no ment

  • 'We've lost the aqueduct': How severe flooding threatens a Los Angeles water lifeline

    The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is struggling to maintain the city's Eastern Sierra aqueduct amid continued flooding from snowmelt.

  • ‘Aggressive’ owl kept attacking park visitors, so Canadian campground shut down

    One man described the attack as “a thump in the head like being hit by a sledgehammer.”

  • New Toronto bylaw prohibits feeding wildlife on public and private property

    Feeding wildlife can negatively impact the ecosystem, officials say.