Stewart's gold the ride of the Commonwealths - Hoy

Mark Stewart powered to gold in Australia

Mark Stewart produced the ride of his career to take points race gold at the Commonwealth Games in April – and cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy believes his compatriot’s performance was the best the competition saw.

Stewart went hell for leather in the points race as he dug deep to record the result of his life in the velodrome and round off a magnificent Games for Scotland.

Hoy is no stranger to the podium himself having claimed six Olympic and 11 world titles throughout a glittering career.

And he heaped praise on the young Dundonian’s performance as he secured the first major competition title to cement his burgeoning reputation.

“For me, the ride of the championship was Mark Stewart in the points race,” said 42-year-old Hoy, who retired from cycling in 2013.

“It was just amazing the way he took on Cameron Meyer, the home favourite, multiple world champion and probably the greatest male track endurance rider in a generation, and beat him on his own track.

“What he put himself through to get to that point as well – he gained a lap early on and you could see he was suffering the whole way.

“When he finished, you could see the pain on his face and you could see what it meant to him on the podium as well. It was a great championship for the Scottish team.”

Hoy won two Commonwealth Games titles himself – the kilometre time trial in Manchester in 2002 and the team sprint with Scotland four years later in Melbourne.

And despite his vast wealth of silverware, these are the only two occasions where he has heard the Flower of Scotland piped through the sound system as opposed to the anthem of Great Britain.

That honour, says Hoy, made those victories extra special and will have meant the world to Stewart and other Scottish Commonwealth champions.

“The Commonwealth Games is the only chance to wear the Scottish jersey and hear t

Story Continues

he Scottish national anthem on the podium,” added Hoy, speaking ahead of July’s Silverstone Classic.

“I only heard it twice in my whole career, so for me it was really special. I think for all the home nations athletes, when they pull on their home nation’s jersey it’s special if you’re playing in any sport, whether that’s hockey, netball or whatever.

“If you get to play for your home nation a lot, maybe it’s not such a novelty, but for us it was unique and for that reason it was incredibly special.”

