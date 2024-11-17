Stewart breaks loose for 56-yard TD run in 4th to lift Jacksonville State over FIU 34-31

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Tre Stewart ran for 136 yards and two scores that included a 56-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run to lift Jacksonville State over Florida International 34-31 on Saturday.

Stewart burst through the middle, broke one tackle and then ran untouched into the end zone for the game-winning score that capped an eight-play, 76-yard drive with 9:55 remaining. FIU's last possession ended with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-5 at its own 23-yard line with 1:56 left. Stewart also scored on a 3-yard run late in the second quarter.

Tyler Huff accounted for two touchdowns for Jacksonville State (7-3, 6-0 Conference USA). He was 15-of-28 passing for 211 yards and added 76 yards on 18 carries. Huff scored on a 10-yard run in the second quarter, and he threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Sean Brown that gave the Gamecocks a 27-24 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Keyone Jenkins, who finished with 235 yards passing, answered with a 39-yard touchdown toss to Antonio Ferguson to give FIU a 31-27 advantage with 12:25 to play. Jenkins also threw a 5-yard score to Eric Rivers midway through the third. Devonte Lyons added 88 yards rushing on 12 carries with a 11-yard touchdown run for FIU (3-7, 2-4).

The Associated Press