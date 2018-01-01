Stewart scores 17 as USC beats Washington State 89-71

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- After a sluggish start in its Pac-12 Conference opener against Washington on Friday, Southern California rebounded Sunday night with a renewed sense of urgency and cruised to a win.

Elijah Stewart scored 17 points and Bennie Boatwright added 13 points to lead the Trojans to an 89-71 victory over Washington State.

''We knew our assignments and we met their shooters in transition and took away what they do best,'' Stewart added. ''We felt there was an urgency to this game after a hard loss to Washington on Friday''.

Trojans coach Andy Enfield said his team was more focused.

''It was a good win for us after we stumbled two days ago against Washington,'' Enfield said. ''We were more focused, we had 10 steals and had 23 assists and had blocked shots and played better defense.

''We had six guys in double figures. This is an experienced group of upper classmen and they know what it takes to win. They've been there before and they know what they have to do. On Friday we didn't do what we needed to do to win, but tonight we did what it took''.

The Cougars shot under just 40 percent from the field and committed 17 turnovers.

After starting the season 6-0, WSU (8-6, 0-2) has lost six of its last eight games. The Cougars have lost five straight to USC (10-5, 1-1).

Nick Rakocevic scored 12 points and had nine rebounds, Jonah Mathews added 11 points and Jordan Usher scored 10 for the Trojans. Jordan McLaughlin, who came in averaging 7.8 assists per game (No. 5 in the nation), finished with 10 points and 11 assists.

''We played with more energy and played hard with urgency,'' McLaughlin said. ''We were more aggressive and played a whole 40 minutes. We know what we are capable of and we haven't shown it yet this season and we know what we need to do to be a top tier team''.