Stewart Information Services' (NYSE:STC) underlying earnings growth outpaced the return generated for shareholders over the past three years

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 33% in the last quarter. In contrast the stock is up over the last three years. In that time, it is up 19%, which isn't bad, but not amazing either.

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Stewart Information Services was able to grow its EPS at 81% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 6% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 4.37 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Stewart Information Services' TSR for the last 3 years was 29%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 1.1% in the twelve months, Stewart Information Services shareholders did even worse, losing 6.7% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 6% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Stewart Information Services better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Stewart Information Services you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

