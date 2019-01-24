Stewart-Haas Racing reveals Daniel Suarez's Daytona paint scheme Stewart-Haas Racing revealed Daniel Suarez's paint scheme that will take the track at Daytona International Speedway next month. PAINT SCHEME REVEAL: Ask and you shall receive, #SHRFans. 💪 Here's your first look at @Daniel_SuarezG's No. 41 @Haas_Automation Ford Mustang. It'll make its debut appearance at @DISupdates. Whatcha think of his new ride, fans? #SHRacing pic.twitter.com/sZUGqJoGvG […]

PAINT SCHEME REVEAL: Ask and you shall receive, #SHRFans. 💪 Here's your first look at @Daniel_SuarezG's No. 41 @Haas_Automation Ford Mustang. It'll make its debut appearance at @DISupdates. Whatcha think of his new ride, fans? #SHRacing pic.twitter.com/sZUGqJoGvG — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) January 24, 2019

Earlier this month, Suarez was named as the driver of the No. 41 Ford, filling the open seat left vacant by Kurt Busch’s move to Chip Ganassi Racing. Suarez will team up with Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola at the four-car outfit.

The 2019 campaign will mark the 27-year-old’s third season in the sport’s top series. He spent the previous two seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing and also won the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.