Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej to Reunite for Dubai COP28 Climate Change Conference Concert

Stewart Copeland, founder and drummer of The Police, is reuniting with Indian musician Ricky Kej for the Resonance Climate Concert in Dubai during the COP28 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Copeland and Kej previously collaborated on “Divine Tides,” which won two Grammys and on “Police – Beyond Borders” where the legendary rock band’s classic songs are recreated in global languages.

Kej and Copeland, performing as Police Deranged for Orchestra, will perform with Dubai based, all-women Firdaus Orchestra, led by resident conductor Monica Woodman. Juju Anuradha will join the performance in singing the “Climate Theme Song,” composed by Kej.

The Climate Concert is hosted by San Francisco-based Bay Ecotarium’s Aquarium of the Bay, which is in the process of a $260 million transformation into a climate resilience and ocean conservation living museum.

Copeland said: “I grew up in Berkeley – the Bay Ecotarium is in my backyard. Let’s save the Bay… and the rest of the world while we are at it.”

Kej added: “All of us are transient guardians of this Blue Marble we call home – join us in chorus in resonance to restore our beautiful planet.”

President and CEO of Bay Ecotarium, George Jacob, said: “As the world gathers in Dubai for the historic United Nations COP28 Climate Conference with over 70,000 attendees, an estimated 150 heads of State, delegates, ambassadors, climate scientists, oceanographers, innovators, special interest groups, grassroots activists, indigenous chiefs and representatives from island nations alarmed with becoming climate refugees if the sea-level were to rise will come together. There has never been a greater chorus and commitment to reduce greenhouse gases and seek solutions to address the greatest existential threat facing humanity today due to climate change.”

The concert will take place at Dubai Opera on Dec. 6. The United Nations Climate Change conference will be held from Nov. 30 through Dec. 12 at the Expo City, Dubai.

