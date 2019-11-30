Stewart Campbell wins men's Omnium gold at Hong Kong Track World Cup

The third round of the UCI Track World Cup continued in Hong Kong on Saturday with New Zealand claiming two gold medals as Callum Saunders won the men's Keirin and Stewart Campbell dominated the men's Omnium.

Stewart ranked sixth in the Scratch Race, fourth in the Tempo and then won the Elimination Race and the Points Race to secure a total of 142 points to win the Omnium. He beat Germany's Roger Kluge who earned 133 points for the silver medal, while Switzerland's Thery Schir secured 125 points and the bronze medal.

Saunders was third in his heat for both the first and second rounds of the men's Keirin. He successfully advanced to the gold-medal round where he took the victory ahead of Great Britain's Jason Kenny and Dutchman Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club).

In the women's events, Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) won the qualifying round and then went on to secure the gold medal in the Sprint. She beat Emma Hinze (Germany) in the gold-medal round. Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) secured the bronze medal after beating Olena Starikova (Ukraine).

After placing only ninth in the opening heat, Norway's Anita Yvonne Stenberg went on to win gold medal in the Scratch Race. She beat Verena Eberhardt (Austria) and Maria Martins (Portugal) in the gold-medal round.

Denmark's duo of Julie Leth and Trine Schmidt secured 31 points to win the gold medal in the Madison. They beat out silver medallists from New Zealand, Nicole Schields and Jessie Hodges, by seven points. Italy's team of Vittoria Guazzini and Chiara Consonni took the bronze.

Women's Sprint


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China

0:00:10.590

2

Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m

0:00:00.099

3

Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany

0:00:00.156

4

Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany

0:00:00.183

5

Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine

0:00:00.199

6

Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America

0:00:00.270

7

Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands

0:00:00.276

8

Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China

0:00:00.279

9

Natasha Hansen (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team

0:00:00.328

10

Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

0:00:00.337

11

Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico

0:00:00.384

12

Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team

0:00:00.395

13

Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

0:00:00.413

14

Urszula Los (Pol) Poland

0:00:00.415

15

Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China

0:00:00.495

16

Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation

0:00:00.501

17

Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team

0:00:00.502

18

Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan

19

Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired

0:00:00.506

20

Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico

0:00:00.538

21

Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation

0:00:00.542

22

Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia

0:00:00.546

23

Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada

24

Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania

0:00:00.576

25

Ellesse Andrews (NZl) New Zealand

0:00:00.600

26

Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania

0:00:00.615

27

Steffie Van der Peet (Ned) Netherlands

0:00:00.640

28

Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team

0:00:00.641

29

Nikola Sibiak (Pol) Poland

0:00:00.714

30

Charlene Du Preez (RSA) South Africa

0:00:00.756

31

Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine

0:00:00.789

32

Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic

0:00:00.803

33

Soohyun Kim (Kor) Republic of Korea

0:00:00.812

34

Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain

0:00:00.833

35

Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain

0:00:00.840

36

Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia

0:00:00.870

37

Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium

0:00:00.873

38

Yin Yin Li (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team

0:00:00.906

39

Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

0:00:00.966


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine

2

Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America

2

Steffie Van der Peet (Ned) Netherlands


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands

2

Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China

2

Ellesse Andrews (NZl) New Zealand


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Natasha Hansen (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team

2

Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

2

Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico

2

Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team

2

Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico

2

Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Urszula Los (Pol) Poland

2

Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan

2

Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team

2

Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China

2

Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m

2

Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany

2

Urszula Los (Pol) Poland


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico

2

Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine

2

Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico

2

Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands

2

Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China

2

Natasha Hansen (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China

2

Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany

2

Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China

2

Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m

2

Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's Scratch Race


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico

2

Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados

3

Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand

4

Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria

5

Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy

6

Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany

7

Hyunji Kim (Kor) Republic of Korea

8

Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team

9

Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway

10

Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain

11

Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan

12

Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Ukraine

13

Hoi Ian Au (Mac) Macao, China


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Nao Suzuki (Jpn) Japan

2

Michelle Andres (Swi) Switzerland

3

Katerina Kohoutkova (Cze) Czech Republic

4

Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China

5

Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Eustrak - Euskadi

6

Catalina Soto Campos (Chi) Chile

7

Shanrong Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China

8

Maria Martins (Por) Portugal

9

Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan

10

Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania

11

Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium

12

Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway

2

Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria

3

Maria Martins (Por) Portugal

4

Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand

5

Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico

6

Hyunji Kim (Kor) Republic of Korea

7

Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy

8

Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team

9

Shanrong Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China

10

Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain

11

Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania

12

Michelle Andres (Swi) Switzerland

13

Katerina Kohoutkova (Cze) Czech Republic

14

Nao Suzuki (Jpn) Japan

15

Catalina Soto Campos (Chi) Chile

16

Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany

17

Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Eustrak - Euskadi

18

Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados

19

Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan

20

Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Women's Madison


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Denmark

31

Julie Leth

Trine Schmidt

2

New Zealand

24

Nicole Shields

Jessie Hodges

3

Italy

18

Vittoria Guazzini

Chiara Consonni

4

Russian Federation

14

Mariia Novolodskaya

Tamara Dronova

5

Belgium

13

Lotte Kopecky

Shari Bossuyt

6

China

12

Jiali Liu

Xiaofei Wang

7

Hong Kong, China

8

Bo yee Leung

Qianyu Yang

8

Ireland

7

Lydia Gurley

Lydia Boylan

9

Switzerland

6

Andrea Waldis

Michelle Andres

10

Ukraine

5

Oksana Kliachina

Anna Nahirna

11

Japan

3

Yumi Kajihara

Kie Furuyama

12

Germany

2

Lea lin Teutenberg

Katharina Hechler

13

Czech Republic

Katerina Kohoutkova

Jarmila Machacova

Men's Keirin


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan

2

Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

3

Leandro Bottasso (Arg) Argentina

4

Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain

5

James Mellen (USA) United States Of America


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia

2

Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association

3

Callum Saunders (NZl) New Zealand

4

Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic

5

Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukr) Ukraine


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

2

Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

3

Tsz Chun Law (HKg) Hong Kong, China

4

Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands

2

Kwesi Browne (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago

3

Nick Wammes (Can) P2m

4

Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela

5

Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

2

Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China

3

Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland

4

Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

5

Jean Spies (RSA) South Africa


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand

2

Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany

3

Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania

4

Joao Vitor Da Silva (Bra) Brazil

5

Aleksander Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation

6

Matteo Bianchi (Ita) Italy


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

2

Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

3

Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary

4

Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association

2

Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela

3

Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland

4

Matteo Bianchi (Ita) Italy


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

2

Nick Wammes (Can) P2m

3

Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukr) Ukraine

4

Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic

2

Kwesi Browne (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago

3

Tsz Chun Law (HKg) Hong Kong, China

4

James Mellen (USA) United States Of America


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Callum Saunders (NZl) New Zealand

2

Aleksander Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation

3

Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain

4

Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany

2

Jean Spies (RSA) South Africa

3

Joao Vitor Da Silva (Bra) Brazil

4

Leandro Bottasso (Arg) Argentina


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands

2

Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

3

Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan

4

Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association

5

Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany

6

Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia

2

Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

3

Callum Saunders (NZl) New Zealand

4

Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand

5

Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

6

Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Callum Saunders (NZl) New Zealand

2

Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

3

Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

4

Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands

5

Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan

6

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

7

Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

8

Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

9

Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand

10

Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association

11

Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic

12

Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany

Men's Omnium


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain

2

Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico

3

Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland

4

Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain

5

Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece

6

Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand

7

Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany

8

Yoeri Havik (Ned) Netherlands

9

Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark

10

Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal

11

Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America

12

Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium

13

Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy

14

Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

15

Derek Gee (Can) Canada

16

Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina

17

Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan

18

Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus

19

Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling

20

Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China

21

Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary

22

Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan

23

Pingan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China

24

Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Chinese Taipei


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany

24

2

Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico

12

3

Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China

6

4

Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand

3

5

Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium

2

6

Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America

2

7

Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus

1

8

Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain

1

9

Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling

1

10

Yoeri Havik (Ned) Netherlands

1

11

Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland

1

12

Derek Gee (Can) Canada

1

13

Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal

14

Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece

15

Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark

16

Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary

17

Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain

18

Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan

19

Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan

20

Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina

21

Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy

22

Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

23

Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

-20

24

Pingan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China

-20


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand

2

Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland

3

Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain

4

Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany

5

Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark

6

Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy

7

Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America

8

Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina

9

Yoeri Havik (Ned) Netherlands

10

Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan

11

Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium

12

Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal

13

Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico

14

Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

15

Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus

16

Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary

17

Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China

18

Pingan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China

19

Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan

20

Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain

21

Derek Gee (Can) Canada

22

Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling

23

Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

DSQ

Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand

142

2

Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany

133

3

Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland

126

4

Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico

118

5

Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America

103

6

Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China

100

7

Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain

100

8

Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium

95

9

Yoeri Havik (Ned) Netherlands

93

10

Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal

86

11

Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling

82

12

Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark

68

13

Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina

60

14

Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan

56

15

Derek Gee (Can) Canada

54

16

Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain

50

17

Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy

49

18

Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus

46

19

Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

35

20

Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary

29

21

Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan

11

22

Pingan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China

8

23

Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

3

DSQ

Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece

