Stewart Campbell wins men's Omnium gold at Hong Kong Track World Cup
The third round of the UCI Track World Cup continued in Hong Kong on Saturday with New Zealand claiming two gold medals as Callum Saunders won the men's Keirin and Stewart Campbell dominated the men's Omnium.
Stewart ranked sixth in the Scratch Race, fourth in the Tempo and then won the Elimination Race and the Points Race to secure a total of 142 points to win the Omnium. He beat Germany's Roger Kluge who earned 133 points for the silver medal, while Switzerland's Thery Schir secured 125 points and the bronze medal.
Saunders was third in his heat for both the first and second rounds of the men's Keirin. He successfully advanced to the gold-medal round where he took the victory ahead of Great Britain's Jason Kenny and Dutchman Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club).
In the women's events, Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) won the qualifying round and then went on to secure the gold medal in the Sprint. She beat Emma Hinze (Germany) in the gold-medal round. Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) secured the bronze medal after beating Olena Starikova (Ukraine).
After placing only ninth in the opening heat, Norway's Anita Yvonne Stenberg went on to win gold medal in the Scratch Race. She beat Verena Eberhardt (Austria) and Maria Martins (Portugal) in the gold-medal round.
Denmark's duo of Julie Leth and Trine Schmidt secured 31 points to win the gold medal in the Madison. They beat out silver medallists from New Zealand, Nicole Schields and Jessie Hodges, by seven points. Italy's team of Vittoria Guazzini and Chiara Consonni took the bronze.
Women's Sprint
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
0:00:10.590
2
Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
0:00:00.099
3
Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
0:00:00.156
4
Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany
0:00:00.183
5
Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
0:00:00.199
6
Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
0:00:00.270
7
Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
0:00:00.276
8
Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
0:00:00.279
9
Natasha Hansen (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team
0:00:00.328
10
Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
0:00:00.337
11
Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico
0:00:00.384
12
Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team
0:00:00.395
13
Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
0:00:00.413
14
Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
0:00:00.415
15
Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China
0:00:00.495
16
Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation
0:00:00.501
17
Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team
0:00:00.502
18
Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
19
Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired
0:00:00.506
20
Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
0:00:00.538
21
Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation
0:00:00.542
22
Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
0:00:00.546
23
Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
24
Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
0:00:00.576
25
Ellesse Andrews (NZl) New Zealand
0:00:00.600
26
Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
0:00:00.615
27
Steffie Van der Peet (Ned) Netherlands
0:00:00.640
28
Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
0:00:00.641
29
Nikola Sibiak (Pol) Poland
0:00:00.714
30
Charlene Du Preez (RSA) South Africa
0:00:00.756
31
Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
0:00:00.789
32
Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic
0:00:00.803
33
Soohyun Kim (Kor) Republic of Korea
0:00:00.812
34
Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
0:00:00.833
35
Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
0:00:00.840
36
Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia
0:00:00.870
37
Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
0:00:00.873
38
Yin Yin Li (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team
0:00:00.906
39
Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
0:00:00.966
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
2
Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
2
Steffie Van der Peet (Ned) Netherlands
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
2
Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
2
Ellesse Andrews (NZl) New Zealand
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Natasha Hansen (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team
2
Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
2
Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico
2
Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team
2
Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
2
Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
2
Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
2
Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team
2
Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
2
Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
2
Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
2
Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
2
Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
2
Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico
2
Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
2
Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
2
Natasha Hansen (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
2
Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
2
Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
2
Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
2
Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
Women's Scratch Race
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
2
Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
3
Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand
4
Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
5
Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy
6
Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany
7
Hyunji Kim (Kor) Republic of Korea
8
Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team
9
Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
10
Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
11
Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
12
Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Ukraine
13
Hoi Ian Au (Mac) Macao, China
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Nao Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
2
Michelle Andres (Swi) Switzerland
3
Katerina Kohoutkova (Cze) Czech Republic
4
Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
5
Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Eustrak - Euskadi
6
Catalina Soto Campos (Chi) Chile
7
Shanrong Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
8
Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
9
Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
10
Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
11
Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium
12
Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
2
Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
3
Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
4
Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand
5
Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
6
Hyunji Kim (Kor) Republic of Korea
7
Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy
8
Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team
9
Shanrong Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
10
Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
11
Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
12
Michelle Andres (Swi) Switzerland
13
Katerina Kohoutkova (Cze) Czech Republic
14
Nao Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
15
Catalina Soto Campos (Chi) Chile
16
Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany
17
Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Eustrak - Euskadi
18
Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
19
Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
20
Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
Women's Madison
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Denmark
31
Julie Leth
Trine Schmidt
2
New Zealand
24
Nicole Shields
Jessie Hodges
3
Italy
18
Vittoria Guazzini
Chiara Consonni
4
Russian Federation
14
Mariia Novolodskaya
Tamara Dronova
5
Belgium
13
Lotte Kopecky
Shari Bossuyt
6
China
12
Jiali Liu
Xiaofei Wang
7
Hong Kong, China
8
Bo yee Leung
Qianyu Yang
8
Ireland
7
Lydia Gurley
Lydia Boylan
9
Switzerland
6
Andrea Waldis
Michelle Andres
10
Ukraine
5
Oksana Kliachina
Anna Nahirna
11
Japan
3
Yumi Kajihara
Kie Furuyama
12
Germany
2
Lea lin Teutenberg
Katharina Hechler
13
Czech Republic
Katerina Kohoutkova
Jarmila Machacova
Men's Keirin
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
2
Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
3
Leandro Bottasso (Arg) Argentina
4
Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
5
James Mellen (USA) United States Of America
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
2
Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
3
Callum Saunders (NZl) New Zealand
4
Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
5
Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukr) Ukraine
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
2
Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
3
Tsz Chun Law (HKg) Hong Kong, China
4
Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
2
Kwesi Browne (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
3
Nick Wammes (Can) P2m
4
Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela
5
Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
2
Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China
3
Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
4
Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
5
Jean Spies (RSA) South Africa
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand
2
Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
3
Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
4
Joao Vitor Da Silva (Bra) Brazil
5
Aleksander Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation
6
Matteo Bianchi (Ita) Italy
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
2
Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
3
Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
4
Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
2
Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela
3
Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
4
Matteo Bianchi (Ita) Italy
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
2
Nick Wammes (Can) P2m
3
Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukr) Ukraine
4
Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
2
Kwesi Browne (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
3
Tsz Chun Law (HKg) Hong Kong, China
4
James Mellen (USA) United States Of America
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Callum Saunders (NZl) New Zealand
2
Aleksander Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation
3
Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
4
Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
2
Jean Spies (RSA) South Africa
3
Joao Vitor Da Silva (Bra) Brazil
4
Leandro Bottasso (Arg) Argentina
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
2
Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
3
Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
4
Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
5
Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
6
Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
2
Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
3
Callum Saunders (NZl) New Zealand
4
Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand
5
Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
6
Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Callum Saunders (NZl) New Zealand
2
Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
3
Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
4
Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
5
Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
6
Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
7
Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
8
Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
9
Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand
10
Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
11
Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
12
Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
Men's Omnium
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
2
Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
3
Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
4
Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
5
Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
6
Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
7
Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
8
Yoeri Havik (Ned) Netherlands
9
Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark
10
Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal
11
Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America
12
Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium
13
Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
14
Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
15
Derek Gee (Can) Canada
16
Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
17
Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
18
Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
19
Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
20
Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
21
Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
22
Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
23
Pingan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
24
Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
24
2
Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
12
3
Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
6
4
Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
3
5
Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium
2
6
Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America
2
7
Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
1
8
Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
1
9
Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
1
10
Yoeri Havik (Ned) Netherlands
1
11
Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
1
12
Derek Gee (Can) Canada
1
13
Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal
14
Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
15
Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark
16
Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
17
Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
18
Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
19
Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
20
Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
21
Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
22
Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
23
Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
-20
24
Pingan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
-20
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
2
Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
3
Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
4
Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
5
Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark
6
Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
7
Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America
8
Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
9
Yoeri Havik (Ned) Netherlands
10
Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
11
Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium
12
Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal
13
Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
14
Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
15
Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
16
Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
17
Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
18
Pingan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
19
Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
20
Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
21
Derek Gee (Can) Canada
22
Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
23
Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
DSQ
Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
142
2
Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
133
3
Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
126
4
Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
118
5
Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America
103
6
Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
100
7
Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
100
8
Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium
95
9
Yoeri Havik (Ned) Netherlands
93
10
Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal
86
11
Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
82
12
Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark
68
13
Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
60
14
Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
56
15
Derek Gee (Can) Canada
54
16
Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
50
17
Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
49
18
Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
46
19
Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
35
20
Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
29
21
Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
11
22
Pingan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
8
23
Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
3
DSQ
Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece