Stevie Van Zandt's Renegade Circus and Sixthman Extend Powerhouse Partnership With the Announcement of 2 New Themed Music Cruises

ATLANTA, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stevie Van Zandt's Renegade Circus and Sixthman, the industry leader in festivals at sea, continue their successful partnership of creating world-renowned music-themed cruises with the announcement of Outlaw Country West and The Great Rock 'N' Roll Sea Cruise.

A spin-off of the annual Outlaw Country Cruise, which has sold-out five consecutive events, Outlaw Country West offers customers a fresh itinerary that sails out of Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 3-8, 2022, making stops in Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico.

The Great Rock 'N' Roll Sea Cruise goes international for its inaugural voyage, sailing the Mediterranean Sea from Athens, Greece, Aug. 18-23, 2022, with stops in Mykonos, Greece and Izmir, Turkey.

Both cruises go on sale to the public Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

"After five highly successful Outlaw Country Cruises sailing the Caribbean and a sold-out sixth coming in February 2022, we could not be more excited to expand this special festival at sea to the West Coast, sailing from Los Angeles. A new line-up, never sailed destinations and a rockin' country adventure awaits the Outlaw Country community with this new sailing," said Anthony Diaz, CEO of Sixthman.

Sailing on Norwegian Jewel, Outlaw Country West will celebrate California's Country Rock and Cow Punk legacy with Social Distortion, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, X, Los Lobos, Dave Alvin with the Guilty Ones, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express, The Beat Farmers, Long Ryders, Rosie Flores, Jade Jackson, Lillie Mae, James Intveld, and Deke Dickerson & The Whippersnappers, along with hosts from SiriusXM's Outlaw Country channel, including Elizabeth Cook, Jim Lauderdale and, of course, Mojo Nixon.

The Great Rock 'N' Roll Sea Cruise promises five nights with Punk Rock pioneers The Stranglers, Buzzcocks, The Dictators, and two original members of the Sex Pistols - Paul Cook with The Professionals and Glen Matlock; Pub Rock icons Graham Parker, and Wilko Johnson; Poguetry featuring Spider Stacy and Cait O'Riordan performing songs of the Pogues; Mekons, The Nomads, and Steve Wynn; along with multiple DJ's from Little Steven's Underground Garage on SiriusXM performing with their bands including Michael Des Barres performing with Kris Rodgers and The Dirty Gems, Peter Zaremba (The Fleshtones), Kelly Ogden (The Dollyrots), The Mighty Manfred (The Woggles), and Palmyra Delran, with more artists to be announced soon.

"Put your seatbelts on Rock and Roll fans…the coolest cruise in the world is coming at you from Athens, Greece, next August!" added Diaz.

Guests can expect artists performing multiple sets in a variety of venues, along with radio tapings, panel discussions, film screenings and other interactive artist activities while visiting exotic European ports sailing on Norwegian Jade.

Outlaw Country West and The Great Rock 'N' Roll Sea Cruise both go on sale to the public Thursday, December 9. Don't miss your chance to be a part of history. Visit outlawcountrywest.com or rocknrollseacruise.com to book your stateroom.

Sixthman is proud to participate in Norwegian Cruise Line Sail Safe, the leading health and safety program that allows customers to cruise with the ultimate freedom and confidence. For more information on Sail Safe, visit ncl.com/sail-safe.

ABOUT SIXTHMAN: Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 300,000 guests unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels and Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums and overall truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman's domestic home port of Miami will bring escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded their festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports. 2022 will bring sailings through the Greek Isles. In addition to festivals at sea, in 2019 Sixthman brought their innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic.

ABOUT LITTLE STEVEN'S UNDERGROUND GARAGE:

In 2001 Stevie Van Zandt launched "Little Steven's Underground Garage," his internationally syndicated radio show playing "the coolest records ever made." Having now aired over 1025 consecutive shows, each week Little Steven takes audiences on a two-hour trip through all 60 years of Rock and Roll and its roots, alongside emerging artists and the best new Rock and Roll being made. "Mind-blowingly great… Quite simply, Underground Garage is the most exciting thing to happen on rock and roll radio in years." - Rolling Stone. In 2003 after the success of "Little Steven's Underground Garage" Sirius Satellite Radio recruited Steven to create its first original content. He would start the services first 24/7 branded music channels, The Underground Garage (Channel 21) and Outlaw Country (Channel 60). He has recently launched a third channel on SiriusXM called Little Steven's Coolest Songs In The World (Channel 721). The success of the radio show and SiriusXM channels has allowed Little Steven's Underground Garage to expand beyond the world of radio into television, live events, albums, and more, including Stevie Van Zandt being nominated for the Radio Hall of Fame this year.

ABOUT RENEGADE CIRCUS:

Stevie Van Zandt's live event company located in New York City, Renegade Circus has presented hundreds of shows over the last 15 years including their ongoing "Underground Garage A Go-Go" and "Underground Garage Presents" concerts. Past events have included "The Rascals: Once Upon A Dream", the critically acclaimed theatrical event/reunion concert tour that included a 15 night sold out run on Broadway, a series of "Underground Garage" concerts hosted by Little Steven at the legendary Count Basie Theatre in New Jersey, a series of pre-game concerts at Yankee Stadium, the first New Year's Eve Concert Special on ESPN, a three month national "Underground Garage" tour, the "500th Show Radio Special" featuring Green Day, The Underground Stage at the Hard Rock Calling Festivals featuring up and coming bands from Van Zandt's radio show and SiriusXM channel Little Steven's Underground Garage, Teen Vogue's "Rock Meets the Runway", VH1 Halloween special "Cheap Trick or Treat Halloween Ball", and "The Underground Garage International Festival" with over 40 bands that Entertainment Weekly called "an awe-inspiring event" and the Village Voice named "Concert Of The Year."

