Stevie Nicks thanks Taylor Swift for writing 'You're On Your Own, Kid,' says it reminds her of Christine McVie

Stevie Nicks is sharing how Taylor Swift's song "You're On Your Own, Kid" has been providing comfort to her amid the loss of her late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie.

The "Bella Donna" singer, who is currently on a co-headlining tour with Billy Joel, personally thanked Swift for penning the poignant track and said that it encapsulates "the sadness of how I feel" following McVie's death last November.

"As long as Chris was even on the other side of the world — we didn't have to talk on the phone; we really weren't phone buddies. We'd go back to Fleetwood Mac and we'd walk in and it'd just be like, 'Hey, little sister, how are you?'" Nicks explained during her performance at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga., on Monday.

🎵| Stevie Nicks thanked Taylor Swift at her concert in Atlanta for writing “You're On Your Own, Kid” and said it’s how she feels without Christine McVie.pic.twitter.com/6FaqJfaoK2 — Taylor Swift Museum (@theswiftmuseum) May 23, 2023

"It was like never a minute had passed. Never an argument in our entire 47 years. Never," she continued. "When it was the two of us, the two of us were on our own, kids. We always were."

Nicks added, "And now, I'm having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself."

Addressing the audience, she concluded, "You help me to do that. Thank you. I love you and you've been awesome. I'll never forget you. Take care of yourselves, be well, just be who you are… Thank you."

The aforementioned track, which is featured on Swift's latest album Midnights, follows a young person as they navigate loveless relationships, feelings of inadequacy, and loss before they ultimately realize that they'll always have one person in their corner: themselves.

"Everything you lose is a step you take / So make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it / You've got no reason to be afraid," Swift sings. "You're on your own, kid / Yeah, you can face this / You're on your own, kid / You always have been."

McVie — a singer, songwriter, and keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac — died at 79 following a short illness last November. At the time of her death, Nicks penned a tribute to her bandmate, writing, "A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975 had passed away."

She added, "See you on the other side, my love. Don't forget me."

