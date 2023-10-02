Stevie Nicks setlist: Here are all the songs on her can't-miss US tour

NEW YORK — Stevie Nicks will always be the coolest person in any room.

On Sunday night, rock's high priestess made Madison Square Garden her church with an electrifying, funny and at times heartbreaking sold-out concert. Wearing a black, billowing dress — her mic stand sparkling with beads and ribbons — Nicks delivered some of her best-loved hits with regal grace and bewitching power, including "Bella Donna," "Stand Back" and "Edge of Seventeen."

In between each song, the singer candidly regaled stories to the audience with self-deprecating humor and wistful wisdom: recalling her "incredible crush on Tom Petty" that led to "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," and how "Fall From Grace" is the closest thing she's written to "a real serious argument." And although you'd never know it, she talked about feeling intense stage fright, returning to headline the iconic Garden for the first time since 2016.

"I've been here before, but it doesn't ever get old in the way of you saying, 'Oh, Madison Square Garden, no problem,'" Nicks said early in the evening. "It's such an amazing place that you’re a little scared. And I'm fearless – I'm never scared – but I'm scared right now. So anyways, let's just get this party started!"

'They helped her have my soul': Stevie Nicks enters the Barbie zeitgeist with her own doll

Stevie Nicks performing at Bonnaroo festival in Manchester, Tennessee, in 2022.

The night's biggest tearjerkers were Nicks' emotional encore tributes to Petty and Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie, singing "Free Fallin'" and "Landslide" accompanied by pictures of the late musicians. She also had the crowd in stitches mid-show as she gleefully played with her Stevie Barbie doll, which she told USA TODAY about in a new interview.

"Thank you for indulging me and my little guilty pleasure," Nicks said onstage. "And now, moving on from Barbie Land and back to Stevie Land."

Story continues

Nicks, 75, last released an album of all-original music with 2011's "In Your Dreams," while 2014's "24 Karat Gold" featured new versions of old demos. She is playing nearly two dozen shows across the U.S. through next March, some of which with Billy Joel.

Stevie Nicks onstage at Madison Square Garden in New York Sunday.

Stevie Nicks' tour setlist:

"Outside the Rain" "Dreams" "If Anyone Falls" "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" "Fall From Grace" "For What It's Worth" "Gypsy" "Wild Heart" "Bella Donna" "Stand Back" "Soldier's Angel" "Gold Dust Woman" "I Sing for the Things" "Edge of Seventeen" "Free Fallin'" "Rhiannon" "Landslide"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stevie Nicks setlist: All the songs on her 2023 concert tour