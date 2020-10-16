Stevie Nicks Said "There Would Have Been No Fleetwood Mac" Without Her Abortion

Stevie Nicks is opening up about the abortion she had in 1979, when her band Fleetwood Mac was at its height.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Nicks discussed abortion rights, and said she terminated a pregnancy while she was dating Eagles singer Don Henley.

"If I had not had that abortion, I’m pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac," she said. "There’s just no way that I could have had a child then, working as hard as we worked constantly. And there were a lot of drugs, I was doing a lot of drugs … I would have had to walk away."

She added: "And I knew that the music we were going to bring to the world was going to heal so many people’s hearts and make people so happy. And I thought: you know what? That’s really important. There’s not another band in the world that has two lead women singers, two lead women writers. That was my world’s mission."

Nicks said women's rights have come to the forefront of her mind since the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and expressed her concern over Amy Coney Barrett, who is Donald Trump's pick to replace the late Justice Ginsburg.

"Abortion rights, that was really my generation’s fight," she said. "If President Trump wins this election and puts the judge he wants in, she will absolutely outlaw it and push women back into back-alley abortions."