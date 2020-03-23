Stevie Nicks, like the Rest of Us, Loves Harry Styles

Photo credit: Nicholas Hunt - Getty Images

Today, iconic singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks revealed that Harry Styles's new album, Fine Line, is on her self-quarantine soundtrack.

In an endearing note she posted to Twitter, Nicks wrote, "Way to go H. It is your Rumours," referring to Fleetwood Mac's 1977 album.

In the latest episode of the saga that is Stevie Nicks's love for Harry Styles, the iconic songstress revealed that his latest album, Fine Line, is inspiring her through her quarantine.

Posting a Twitter update while she self-isolates amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Nicks wrote, "Dear Everyone~ I know you are doing everything you can to help the situation we are all in. I am staying in with my Goddaughters and my assistant Karen~ and all our dogs~ Lily, Luna and Mana~ trying to think of creative things to do. I am getting all my paintings and drawings out~ listening to music (mostly Harry Styles' "Fine Line") and being inspired by him to write some new songs and poetry."

The flood of flattery didn't stop there. "Way to go H," she continued, "it is your Rumours..."

Comparing Fine Line to Fleetwood Mac's iconic 1977 album, Rumours, is as good as an induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (think of it as the equivalent to Queen Elizabeth II knighting Elton John). And since Styles presented Nicks when she was inducted last year, maybe Nicks can return the favor one day.



Encouraging her followers to get through the pandemic in good spirits, Nicks ended her note with, "My advice for all this free time and terrible news is~ Just Dance~ This will pass~ Love will find a way~ It always does."

And, Stream Fine Line~, we presume?

