Stevie Nicks pays tribute to late bandmate Christine McVie: 'My best friend in the whole world'

Stevie Nicks is mourning the loss of her longtime friend and Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, who died Wednesday at 79.

Nicks, 74, posted a handwritten note on social media, honoring her friend and musical collaborator of several decades. "A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975 had passed away," Nicks wrote. "I didn't even know she was ill… until late Saturday night."

Nicks said that since learning of McVie's illness, she'd been thinking about the lyrics to Haim's song "Hallelujah," which grieves the death of a close friend. "I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I'm singing it to her now," she explained.

"See you on the other side, my love," Nicks added. "Don't forget me."

McVie's family announced that the legendary singer-songwriter died Wednesday morning at a hospital in England after "a short illness." McVie built her career as a pivotal member of Fleetwood Mac, joining the band in 1970 after marrying bassist John McVie. In the mid-'70s, Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joined the lineup, kicking off a run of smash hit albums like their 1975 self-titled album, 1977's Rumours, and 1979's Tusk.

Not only did McVie play keyboard and frequently sing lead, but she was also one of the band's most prolific songwriters, penning hits like "Everywhere," "Don't Stop," and "Little Lies." In a joint statement, the members of Fleetwood Mac memorialized McVie as "truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure."

McVie and Nicks' longtime bandmate Mick Fleetwood also shared his own tribute to McVie on social media, saying, "Part of my heart has flown away today."

"This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight," he wrote, "and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that 'song bird'… reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us."

