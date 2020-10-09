Stevie Nicks drops peaceful political anthem 'Show Them the Way'

Stevie Nicks' new single is manifesting peace amid 2020's tumultuous political process.

The legendary singer-songwriter unveiled Friday a new song and music video for "Show Them the Way," her first new release in six years.

Nicks wrote the tune — produced by superstar music mastermind Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, Kelly Clarkson) — as a poem after observing the 2008 Democratic primaries, when Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton dueled for the party's nomination. In a statement, Nicks says the campaign trail inspired her to watch political documentaries from the 1950s through to present day, mostly those that revolved around civil rights, John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Jr., Bobby Kennedy, and John Lewis.

"One night I had a dream. A dream that was so real that I was pretty sure it had happened. It was a cinematic story. It had a beginning, a middle and an end. Every detail, every color, every smile was there. I started writing the story the moment my eyes opened," Nicks explained. "I wrote the poem the next day, and the music the day after that. I never recorded it until now. I felt that this was its time, its reason. I understood what it meant then and what it means now. Please God, show them the way. Please God, on this day. Spirits all, give them the strength. Peace can come if you really want it. I think we’re just in time to save it."

The song's accompanying music video was helmed by Almost Famous filmmaker Cameron Crowe, and features black-and-white images of Nicks interplayed with shots of political figures.

"'Show Them the Way’ is among Stevie Nicks’ best, most personal songs. There’s an immediacy about it, too. Within hours of hearing the song we were already putting together the video about her ‘dream about a dream,'" Crowe said in a statement. "‘Show Them the Way’ began as a poem, and grew into one of her strongest musical tracks. It feels like both a gift and a fever dream about hope and promise. We finished the video on the full-moon with a whole lot of passion and excitement about immediately sharing it with the world right now."

Watch the "Show Them the Way" music video above, ahead of the release of the Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold: The Concert Film's theatrical release on Oct. 21 and Oct. 25.

Related content: