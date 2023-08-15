Stevie Nicks Calls for ‘Daisy & the Six’ Sequel Season After Rewatch: ‘It Was Very Emotional for Me’

Singer Stevie Nicks said that rewatching “Daisy Jones & the Six,” which is set in the Los Angeles music scene of the 1970s, was “very emotional” and that she wished her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, who died in November 2022, could have seen it.

Nicks also said she wants another season of the show.

The Prime Video series stars Riley Keough as singer/songwriter Daisy Jones, and the 75-year-old singer said that she saw herself in the character.

“Just finished watching Daisy Jones + the 6 for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story,” Nicks wrote on Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday.

“It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it,” Nicks added. “Hopefully it will continue…”



“Oh my stars, Stevie!! This means the world to the whole @daisyjonesandthesix team! Thank YOU for cutting the path!,” wrote Reese Witherspoon, who co-produces the series, gushed in response.

Fellow producer Will Graham retweeted Nicks’ rave, saying, “Well. This is amazing. Thanks so much for watching Stevie Nicks. Everyone involved in the show loves you.”

Keough, who is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, does all her own singing in the series. In March, she told TheWrap that she partly drew on ’60s singer Janis Joplin for the role.

“Daisy Jones & the Six” is based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid. It costars Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne. The only existing season of the show completes the book’s arc, but Hello Sunshine hasn’t weighed in on whether a renewal is possible. The Emmy-nominated show falls under the limited series category as of now, but that hasn’t stopped certain shows such as HBO’s “The White Lotus” from extending to multiple seasons.

Dessi Gomez contributed to this report.

