Stevenson vs. Jack: Stats, facts for WBC light heavyweight title bout

The WBC world light heavyweight title fight between champion Adonis ‘"Superman" Stevenson and challenger Badou "The Ripper" Jack is on the horizon.

The bout is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 19, at Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

THE FUTURE OF BOXING: Matchroom's Eddie Hearn talks partnership with DAZN

Jack comes into the bout with a 22-1-2 record; Stevenson is 29-1 lifetime.

Twenty-four of Stevenson’s 29 victories as a professional have come inside the scheduled distance, and he has ended fights early in 18 of his last 20 outings. Only Sakio Bika (2015) and Andrzej Fonfara (2014) have gone the distance with him in that time.

MORE: Boxing schedule 2018: Fight dates, must-see events

Opta has compiled a comprehensive list of stats and facts ahead of the bout.

Stevenson is making the ninth defense of his WBC light heavyweight title, a belt he won in June 2013 with a brutal knockout of Chad Dawson.

Jack is set to have his second fight in the 175-pound division since moving up from super middleweight; he claimed the WBA regular strap with a TKO victory over Nathan Cleverly last time out, then subsequently vacated the title.

Stevenson was stopped in 2010 by journeyman Darnell Boone, who lost five on the bounce prior to facing Superman, before gaining revenge in 2013 (sixth-round KO). Jack suffered a shocking first-round defeat to Derek Edwards in 2014. Edwards has lost all five of his bouts since his win over the Swede.

Twenty-four of Stevenson’s 29 victories as a professional have come inside the scheduled distance, and he has ended fights early in 18 of his last 20 outings. Only Sakio Bika (2015) and Andrzej Fonfara (2014) have gone the distance with him in that time.

Jack, promoted by Mayweather Promotions, has taken on British opposition in three of his last four fights. He eked out a split-decision win over George Groves in 2015); claimed a draw with James DeGale in 2017; and defeated Nathan Cleverly later in '17.

Four of Jack’s last five bouts have gone the full 12 rounds. That stretch includes a DQ victory over former 168-pound champion Lucian Bute in 2016. The fight was initially called a draw, but Bute later failed a drug test.

Stevenson was born in Haiti but moved to Canada as a child. This will be his 29th professional fight in Canada. He has gone overseas only twice. Jack, on the other hand, hasn’t fought in Sweden since 2010.

Although Jack was the regular WBA champion after his win over Cleverly (Andre Ward was the super champion at the time), he was unquestionably a world champion in the weight class below; he held the WBC super middleweight belt between 2015 and 2017.

Jack elected to drop the WBA regular title after being summoned to enter a purse bid with mandatory challenger Dmitry Bivol.

Stevenson has fought just twice and been involved in just six rounds total since taking on Tommy Karpency in September 2015. Jack man has racked up 41 rounds in that time.