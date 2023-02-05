Stevenson scores 34, West Virginia routs Oklahoma 93-61

  • Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) is guarded by West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) and West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
    1/10

    Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball

    Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) is guarded by West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) and West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Oklahoma guard Milos Uzan (12) protects the ball from West Virginia forward James Okonkwo (32) and West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., back, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
    2/10

    Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball

    Oklahoma guard Milos Uzan (12) protects the ball from West Virginia forward James Okonkwo (32) and West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., back, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • West Virginia forward James Okonkwo (32) protects a rebound from Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) and Oklahoma guard Jake Moser (30) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
    3/10

    Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball

    West Virginia forward James Okonkwo (32) protects a rebound from Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) and Oklahoma guard Jake Moser (30) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield (25) shoots while being guarded by West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell (3) and West Virginia forward James Okonkwo (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
    4/10

    Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball

    Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield (25) shoots while being guarded by West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell (3) and West Virginia forward James Okonkwo (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Oklahoma guard Joe Bamisile (4) dunks the ball against West Virginia during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
    5/10

    Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball

    Oklahoma guard Joe Bamisile (4) dunks the ball against West Virginia during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint, center, protects the ball from Oklahoma guard Joe Bamisile (4) and forward Jacob Groves, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
    6/10

    Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball

    West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint, center, protects the ball from Oklahoma guard Joe Bamisile (4) and forward Jacob Groves, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) makes a three point basket while being guarded by Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
    7/10

    Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball

    West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) makes a three point basket while being guarded by Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) shoots a 3-point basket while guarded by Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
    8/10

    Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball

    West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) shoots a 3-point basket while guarded by Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson (0) makes a layup while being guarded by Oklahoma guard Joe Bamisile, left, and Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
    9/10

    Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball

    West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson (0) makes a layup while being guarded by Oklahoma guard Joe Bamisile, left, and Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint (5) shoots while being guarded by Oklahoma forward Jacob Groves (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
    10/10

    Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball

    West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint (5) shoots while being guarded by Oklahoma forward Jacob Groves (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) is guarded by West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) and West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
Oklahoma guard Milos Uzan (12) protects the ball from West Virginia forward James Okonkwo (32) and West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., back, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
West Virginia forward James Okonkwo (32) protects a rebound from Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) and Oklahoma guard Jake Moser (30) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield (25) shoots while being guarded by West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell (3) and West Virginia forward James Okonkwo (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
Oklahoma guard Joe Bamisile (4) dunks the ball against West Virginia during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint, center, protects the ball from Oklahoma guard Joe Bamisile (4) and forward Jacob Groves, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) makes a three point basket while being guarded by Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) shoots a 3-point basket while guarded by Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson (0) makes a layup while being guarded by Oklahoma guard Joe Bamisile, left, and Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint (5) shoots while being guarded by Oklahoma forward Jacob Groves (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
·2 min read

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Erik Stevenson topped his week-old career high by putting up 34 points as West Virginia routed Oklahoma 93-61 on Saturday night.

The Mountaineers snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Sooners, taking control early and pulling away late. West Virginia held a 26-point lead at halftime. Oklahoma used a 9-0 run in the second half to get the deficit down to 20 points, but no closer.

Stevenson scored 23 points in the first half and tied his career-high, 31 set just a week earlier in a win over No. 25 Auburn, four minutes into the second half on his sixth 3-pointer of the game. After a five-minute breather, he returned to add a free throw and a layup to set his personal best mark.

Tanner Groves, who averages better than 10 points per game for Oklahoma, got into early foul trouble and spent much of the first half on the bench. He collected a third foul early in the second half and fouled out after 11 minutes with just two points. The Sooners were just 22 of 59 from the field (37.3%) as a team, including 5 of 21 from distance.

Grant Sherfield led Oklahoma (12-11, 2-8 Big 12) with 16 points, hitting 4 of 9 from beyond the arc. Joe Bamisile added 11 points.

Stevenson hit 13 of 23 shots from the field, including 6 of 11 from distance for West Virginia (14-9, 3-7). Kedrian Johnson contributed 16 points and was 8-for-8 from the line. James Okonkwo scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Oklahoma travels to face No. 11 Baylor Wednesday. West Virginia plays host to No. 13 Iowa State Wednesday.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Latest Stories