Stevens posts three points, Canucks snap skid with 5-1 win over Gulls

SAN DIEGO — John Stevens had a goal and two assists as the Abbotsford Canucks trounced the San Diego Gulls 5-1 in American Hockey League play on Friday.

Justin Bailey and Tristan Neilsen each notched a goal and a helper, and Phil Di Giuseppe and Danila Klimovich had a goal apiece to round out the scoring for Abbotsford (11-11-4).

San Diego's lone tally came from Lucas Elvenes midway through the third period.

Canucks goalie Micheal DiPietro recorded 23 saves and Francis Marotte stopped 18-of-23 shots for the Gulls (10-13-2).

Both sides went scoreless on two power plays.

The result snapped a four-game losing skid for Abbotsford.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2022.

The Canadian Press

