Stevenage leave it late to stun Aston Villa as Dean Campbell completes thrilling comeback

Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Aston Villa v Stevenage - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - January 8, 2023 Stevenage's Dean Campbell celebrates scoring their second goa - Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Two late goals sparked by a late moment of madness from Aston Villa midfielder Leander Dendoncker clinched an incredible FA Cup giantkilling for League Two Stevenage.

Substitute Jamie Reid’s 88th-minute penalty after Dendoncker pulled down Dean Campbell led to the Belgian’s dismissal, then Campbell thundered home the winner to send the 3,000 Stevenage fans into ecstasy.

Stevenage clinched a fourth round tie at Stoke City while Villa fans booed their team off the pitch.

WOULD YOU BELIEVE IT!? 😮@StevenageFC have come from behind in the final few minutes. Surely they've won it? 🤯🤯🤯#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/bfa5QuIFWr — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 8, 2023

Up until then, there was only a cheeky tweet from Stevenage about Philippe Coutinho to liven up this tie as Morgan Sanson’s first goal for a much-changed Villa looked like ending his side’s seven-year wait for a win in the competition.

French midfielder Sanson, 28, making only his eighth start in two years at Villa, netted in the 33rd minute with a moment of quality that exposed the 59-place, three division gulf between the teams.

A bit of spice was added by Stevenage’s official Twitter, which tweeted as Coutinho was replaced by Emiliano Buendia: “The substitution took longer than usual as they had to dig him out of Luther James-Wildin's back pocket.”

It came after Stevenage’s Danny Rose had had an effort ruled out by VAR for offside.

Stevenage, who were in the third round for only the eighth time in their history and have never gone past the fifth round, gave Villa a mighty scare when they had the ball in the net.

Rose tapped home Luke Norris’s cross but VAR ruled the latter had strayed a whisker offside latching onto the pass.

Either side of that, Stevenage goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond had two easy saves from distance courtesy of Douglas Luiz – one of only three survivors from Villa’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last Premier League game – and Coutinho.

Coutinho then curled over from 16 yards after Stevenage failed to clear Leon Bailey’s cross.

But it was Villa who took the lead with some Premier League quality play.

Sanson slotted home past Ashby-Hammond after Danny Ings’s backheel found him unmarked following some wonderful one-touch play from Coutinho, Douglas Luiz and Bailey to unlock Stevenage’s defence.

Norris went close to what would have been the goal of the round in the 39th minute, cutting inside Matty Cash from just inside the corner flag before curling a tremendous shot that grazed the top of the crossbar and flew over.

Villa, who haven’t won a Cup tie since beating Wycombe away in the third round in 2016, threatened again at the start of the second half when Bailey’s angled goalbound shot should have won a corner.

But they had to be wary of a comeback as six-goal top scorer Jordan Roberts saw a shot deflected behind and Carl Piergianni headed wide from the resulting corner from Jake Reeves.

Calum Chambers missed the chance to double Villa’s lead when he stabbed wide at the far post after Coutinho’s cross evaded a crowded box.

Reeves was next to threaten for the visitors, swerving a shot wide of Robin Olsen’s far post.

Then came the incredible turnaround. Dendoncker pulled down Campbell outside the box but seemed to bring him down inside to spark the penalty and his own red card.

Reid sent Olsen the wrong way from the spot, then right at the end of the 90 minutes, Campbell punished awful marking from Reeves’s short corner to thunder home a shot inside the near post.