Stevenage claim dramatic FA Cup upset at Aston Villa as Man City cruise through

League Two promotion-chasers Stevenage celebrated the biggest shock of the FA Cup third round after scoring two late goals to claim a stunning 2-1 success at Aston Villa.

Boro midfielder Dean Campbell fired home a dramatic stoppage-time winner at Villa Park following Jamie Reid’s 88th-minute leveller from the penalty spot.

Villa had led since Morgan Sanson’s 33rd-minute opener but endured some nervy moments even before the sensational late twist as Steve Evans’ visitors had a Danny Rose goal disallowed for offside and hit the crossbar through Luke Norris.

With time running out, Reid coolly converted from 12 yards after Villa midfielder Leander Dendoncker was sent off for pulling down Campbell in the box.

And the afternoon ended in embarrassment for Unai Emery’s Premier League side as Campbell lashed past Robin Olsen at the near post following a short corner to earn Stevenage a famous victory and a fourth-round trip to Stoke.

Riyad Mahrez scored twice as Manchester City set up a potential meeting with Premier League leaders Arsenal by thrashing Chelsea 4-0.

Mahrez fired City ahead with a stunning free-kick, before Julian Alvarez doubled the advantage with a penalty after Kai Havertz was punished for handball following VAR intervention.

Phil Foden extended the lead before the break and Mahrez added his second from the spot late on as Pep Guardiola’s side piled more pressure on Blues boss Graham Potter following their 1-0 top-flight success at Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening.

The six-time cup winners, who left Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne on the bench, will host the victors of Monday evening’s game between the Gunners and League One Oxford at Kassam Stadium in the next round.

Chelsea were booed off at the end of each half at the Etihad as they suffered a third-round exit for the first time since a 5-3 loss to Manchester United in 1998, which included two goals from the late Gianluca Vialli.

Earlier on Sunday, substitute Sonny Perkins struck a dramatic equaliser as Leeds overcame a late penalty miss to salvage a replay following a thrilling 2-2 draw at Championship strugglers Cardiff.

The 1972 winners were in danger of crashing out of the competition at the third-round stage for the sixth successive season following first-half strikes from Bluebirds duo Jaden Philogene and Sheyi Ojo.

But 18-year-old Perkins poked home his first senior goal three minutes into added time after fellow replacement Rodrigo halved the deficit with a header.

Spanish forward Rodrigo saw his 81st-minute spot-kick saved by Jak Alnwick at 2-1 after Joel Bagan was sent off for handling Junior Firpo’s goal-bound effort, while Mateo Joseph wasted another golden chance before Perkins’ crucial intervention spared the Premier League club’s blushes.

Walsall also celebrated following late drama as they edged past League Two rivals Stockport with a 2-1 victory at Edgeley Park.

Saddlers substitute Andy Williams converted a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time to set up a fourth-round meeting with Leicester after Liam Kinsella was fouled by Paddy Madden.

Madden looked to have earned the Hatters a replay by levelling with a fine curling effort just two minutes from time following Danny Johnson’s opener.

Stoke benefited from two own goals as they cruised to a 3-0 win over League Two side Hartlepool.

Pools pair Euan Murray and Rollin Menayese inadvertently helped the Championship visitors to victory at Victoria Park, either side of Jacob Brown’s goal.

Derby also eased through with a 3-0 success, beating fellow League One side Barnsley thanks to a James Collins penalty, plus goals from Tom Barkhuizen and Jason Knight.

Blackburn defeated Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road – in David Wagner’s first match in charge of the Canaries – courtesy of a Jack Vale strike.

Elsewhere, Bristol City snatched a replay after Antoine Semenyo’s second-half header cancelled out Joel Piroe’s opener in a 1-1 draw with Championship rivals Swansea at Ashton Gate.