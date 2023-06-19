Steven Yeun told Pedro Pascal how the Last of Us video game ends

Steven Yeun and Pedro Pascal know a fair amount about zombies. Yeun, of course, broke out playing Glenn for multiple seasons on AMC's The Walking Dead, and Pascal most recently starred as the gruff Joel on HBO's The Last of Us. So, each actor is pretty much an expert on undead, cannibalistic creatures.

But when Yeun and Pascal recently sat down for an episode of Variety's Actors on Actors series, Yeun actually ended up schooling Pascal on a little Last of Us knowledge.

Pedro Pascal. The Last of Us. Credit: HBO

HBO Pedro Pascal in 'The Last of Us'

Despite starring in The Last of Us, Pascal has said multiple times that he never actually played the video game it's based on. Yeun, on the other hand, explained that while filming The Walking Dead, he fell in love with the Last of Us video game, and he wound up explaining the game's ending to Pascal.

"I played it 12 hours straight, down to that last [moment] where you just push the characters forward as they're having that last beautiful scene you have," Yeun says. "Nothing happens. You just walk through the forest."

"You've told me more about the game than the creator of the video game!" Pascal says, referring to the game's co-creator Neil Druckmann, who also co-created the TV series with Craig Mazin.

Pedro Pascal hasn't played #TheLastOfUs, so Steven Yeun fills him in. "You've told me more about the game than the creator!" | Variety #ActorsOnActors presented by @AppleTV https://t.co/lYUBU3lVCj pic.twitter.com/HwrrJaev6N — Variety (@Variety) June 12, 2023

"I remember finishing it and then coming to set the next day being catatonic," Yeun adds. "Like, 'Guys, I just experienced something.' And then to see you play that part. You fall into your characters in a way that I think is so gracious."

The Last of Us wrapped up its first season earlier this year, with Pascal starring as Joel and his Game of Thrones costar Bella Ramsey playing Ellie. Season 2 is already in the works, and a premiere date has yet to be announced.

