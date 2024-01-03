Steven Yeun No Longer Involved in Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’

Steven Yeun is no longer involved in Marvel’s upcoming “Thunderbolts” film, Variety has confirmed.

Marvel never officially confirmed Yeun’s casting, which was first reported back in February, and it’s unclear whether the undisclosed role is being rethought or will simply be recast.

Based on the Marvel comics about a band of antiheroes, “Thunderbolts” is set to bring together the worlds of “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Black Widow” and the upcoming “Captain America” installment “New World Order.” Plot details have been kept under wraps.

The film paused production in May due to the WGA strike, and has yet to begin filming following the end of last year’s dual writers and actors strikes.

“Paper Towns” director Jake Schreier is helming the film, with “Beef” creator Lee Sung Jin penning the script from a first draft by “Black Widow” writer Eric Pearson. The “Thunderbolts” cast includes Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster and Wyatt Russell as John Walker. “The Bear” breakout star Ayo Edebiri has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. The film was initially scheduled to be released on July 26, 2024, but was pushed back to July 2025.

Yeun recently starred alongside Ali Wong in Netflix’s “Beef,” earning him a Golden Globe nomination for best male actor in a limited series. On the horizon, he has a role in Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi thriller “Mickey 17,” starring Robert Pattinson.

