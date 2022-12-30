Steven Tyler Accused of Sexual Assault and Battery of a Minor in New Lawsuit: Report

Steven Tyler attends The Humane Society of The United States' To The Rescue gala at Paramount Studios on May 07, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Steven Tyler

A woman who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler when she was a teen in the 1970s has filed a lawsuit for sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to Rolling Stone.

Julia Holcomb filed the lawsuit just days before the Dec. 31 deadline for California's Child Victims Act, which lifted the statute of limitations on reporting childhood sexual abuse crimes, the outlet reported.

The magazine obtained a copy of the lawsuit which does not identify Tyler by name, but whose allegations align with comments the rocker has made publicly in his 2011 memoir Does the Noise in My Head Bother You? about a relationship with an unnamed 16-year-old girl.

A representative for Tyler did not return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Rolling Stone reports that in the lawsuit, Holcomb — who "directly quotes" from Tyler's memoir — alleges that Tyler was able to convince her mother to grant guardianship over her when she was 16 years old, which provided a means for the star to allegedly have a sexual relationship with her. She alleges that she was "powerless to resist" Tyler, who had "power, fame and substantial financial ability."

RELATED: Steven Tyler Enters Treatment: What the Aerosmith Frontman Has Said About Addiction and Sobriety

In the memoir, which does not name Holcomb, Tyler wrote that he "almost took a teen bride" because "her parents fell in love with me, signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn't get arrested if I took her out of state. I took her on tour with me."

Holcomb says the two met after she attended an Aerosmith concert in 1973. According to the lawsuit, Tyler allegedly took the teenager back to his hotel room where he "performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon" her, the outlet reports.

RELATED: Aerosmith's Steven Tyler 'Doing Extremely Well' After Rehab, and 'Looking Forward to Being Back on Stage'

Story continues

Shortly after the encounter, Holcomb claims that Tyler arranged for her to fly across state lines to meet him at another tour stop. She says their relationship continued after the star was able to convince Holcomb's parents to grant custody, provided that he would enroll her in school and give her access to medical care.

But Tyler "did not meaningfully follow through on these promises and instead continued to travel with, assault and provide alcohol and drugs to Plaintiff," according to the complaint obtained by Rolling Stone.

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith poses for a portrait in September 1985 in Boston, Massachusetts

Deborah Feingold/Getty Steven Tyler

When Holcomb became pregnant in 1975, she claimed Tyler convinced her to obtain an abortion, telling her that a recent apartment fire would have harmed the baby due to smoke inhalation and a lack of oxygen. A medical professional told Holcomb that the baby was likely unharmed, the lawsuit said.

Holcomb says she eventually left Tyler and returned home to Portland after the abortion, married, and became a devout Catholic.

She has since shared her experience on the "far-right, anti-abortion website Lifesitenews," and other platforms including Tucker Carlson's show on Fox News and the anti-abortion website Lifesitenews, Rolling Stone reported. She also referenced the claims in the 2021 documentary Look Away.

"I became lost in a rock and roll culture," Holcomb wrote in 2011, per the outlet. "In Steven's world it was sex, drugs, and rock and roll, but it seemed no less chaotic than the world I left behind. I didn't know it yet, but I would barely make it out alive."