Steven Stamkos sends Andrew Cogliano to the moon with merciless fake

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos almost turned Andrew Cogliano’s ankles into dust. (Getty)

Steven Stamkos wasn’t out here breaking hearts on Valentine’s Day. Just ankles.

There were many fine (and not-so-fine) plays to take away from Tampa Bay’s 6-0 onslaught of the Stars on Thursday, but this straight-up insulting display of puck control and finish by the Lightning captain was in a realm of its own.

With the Bolts already up five-zip and on a power play near the end of the second frame, it was ankle-breaking time for Stamkos who buried his second of the game after sending Andrew Cogliano flying into the boards with a vicious head fake.





Another angle shows the carnage up close and personal:

Steven Stamkos destroys Andrew Cogliano's ankles and then scores his second of the game pic.twitter.com/gsvZ0rRkd8 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 15, 2019





There are two factors at play here that make this so ridiculous.

The first, obviously, is that ankle-breaking fake on Cogliano — who just, like, forgot to stop. For Stamkos to have the wherewithal to dish it, find the open spot and zip a snipe upstairs, rather than simply retiring from the NHL immediately after pulling off that initial move, was really something.

In other news, the Lightning look damn unstoppable.

