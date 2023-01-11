Steven Spielberg: I’ve never had the courage to tackle my story head on

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·2 min read

Steven Spielberg says he “never had the courage” to tell his own story, brought to life in his new semi-autobiographical film, The Fabelmans, but is glad to have finally done it.

The multi-award winning director said he had told the story “in parts and parcels” throughout his lengthy career but had been “hiding” from it since he was a teenager.

The film, which stars Gabriel LaBelle, Paul Dano and Michelle Williams, won Spielberg best director at the 80th Golden Globe awards on Tuesday night.

It later went on to scoop one of the evening’s top prizes: best motion picture, drama.

Accepting the award for best director, Spielberg said: “I’ve been hiding from this story since I was 17-years-old.

“I put a lot of things in my way with this story. I told this story in parts and parcels all through my career but I never had the courage to hit the story head-on.”

He continued: “The fact that everybody sees me as a success story, and everybody sees all of us the way they perceive us – based on how they get the information…

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Later, accepting the award for best drama motion picture, Spielberg thanked his entire production team, including producer Kristie Macosko Krieger (right) (Jordan Strauss/AP)

“But nobody really knows who we are until we’re courageous enough to tell everyone of who we are, and I spent a lot of time trying to figure out when I could tell that story.

“I figured out when I was about 74-years-old, I said: ‘You better do it now’.

“So I’m really, really happy I did. Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press for this honour.”

Later, accepting the award for best drama motion picture, Spielberg thanked his entire production team, including producer Kristie Macosko Krieger.

