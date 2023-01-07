Steven Spielberg reveals he's never been stoned, still enjoys Seth Rogen movies

Steven Spielberg is more Sugarland Express than Pineapple Express, but that doesn't mean he can't enjoy the occasional stoner flick.

The storied director admitted that he's never smoked pot before while walking the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Thursday. Taking interviews alongside The Fablemans star and noted marijuana enthusiast Seth Rogen, Spielberg made the revelation when asked which of Rogen's "stoner movies" he enjoys.

"Well, having never been stoned, I don't see them as stoner movies," he quipped to Variety reporter Marc Malkin. Dropping a nod to Rogen's character in Superbad, Spielberg added, "I see them as movies about a police officer giving solid, sound advice to an impressionable person."

Malkin then spoke for us all, putting in a request for a viewing party with Spielberg giving live commentary on Rogen's films. Through peals of his distinctive laugh, Rogen replied, "One day."

But maybe Spielberg's lack of interest in weed is why Rogen doesn't have the director's phone number. While sitting down with EW in our studio at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, Rogen joked that he didn't have Spielberg's digits, while fellow Fabelmans stars Michelle Williams and Paul Dano were texting with the director daily.

"That's why me and Gabe [LaBelle] are the only ones who can't contact him," Rogen said, referring to his and LaBelle's propensity to go full fanboy on Spielberg. "Everyone else was like, 'I'm texting Steve,' and I was like, 'You got the number?' We're not texting Steven — I texted Gabe and Judd Hirsch!"

In The Fabelmans, which is inspired by Spielberg's own life and upbringing, Rogen plays Uncle Bennie, a close friend of Sammy's parents and a man whose conviviality hides some of the Fabelman family's deepest secrets. And despite lacking his phone number, Rogen says Spielberg was a dream to work with.

"[He'd be like] 'My uncle did that all the time, do that, and let's get another one,' and it was like these new memories would form, and you'd capture them on film in real-time," Rogen recalled. "Yeah, I'll never have another experience like this."

Maybe not, but we bet watching Sausage Party with Steven Spielberg would be an experience in and of itself.

