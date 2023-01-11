With Steven Spielberg Rebounding and ‘Banshees’ Topping ‘Everything,’ How Could the Golden Globes Affect the Oscars?

Clayton Davis
·6 min read

Cue the #filmTwitter discourse that the Globes don’t matter — or do they?

On a redemption tour that’s left the HFPA more vulnerable than ever, the Golden Globes returned to NBC, with host Jerrod Carmichael’s refreshing twist on awards ceremonies emcees, in which he delivered spicy Scientology jokes and told Steven Spielberg he watched “The Fabelmans” with Kanye West, and it “changed everything.”

More from Variety

Despite Carmichael, the production wasn’t revolutionary enough to signal that a format with dwindling ratings is about to mount a comeback. The 95th Oscars’ producing team and host Jimmy Kimmel will need to keep trying to crack that code.

So what did we learn about this year’s Oscars landscape?

In terms of winners, the evening gave presumed Academy Awards frontrunners a platform to plead their cases to voters in the room (meaning their fellow celebrities, not the HFPA members) and to a televised audience, especially with Oscar voting beginning on Thursday.

The top two film categories for best picture drama, and comedy/musical, went to Universal Pictures’ “The Fabelmans” and Searchlight’s “The Banshees of Inisherin.” With the former, it was just what the doctor ordered, as “Fabelmans” had seemed to stumble in the last week after an underwhelming BAFTA longlist showing (which omitted Spielberg) and missed out on key guild mentions, including from the American Society of Cinematographers. Nevertheless, at the Globes, Spielberg added his third statuette for directing, and is now tied with Clint Eastwood, Milos Forman, Martin Scorsese and Oliver Stone as the second-most awarded director in Globe history. The presumptive frontrunner since its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, “The Fabelmans” has bounced back in a significant way.

In the case of “Banshees,” which led the tally with eight nods, it also led in wins, walking away with best picture (comedy), best screenplay for Martin McDonagh and lead actor for Colin Farrell, his second career win after “In Bruges” (2008), another McDonagh feature. Farrell’s donkey-loving Irishman has led the critics’ awards. Still, his drama counterpart, Austin Butler from “Elvis,” put his own stake in the ground, which could mimic Rami Malek’s winning run for “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018). But don’t count out Brendan Fraser from “The Whale,” who could rebound at Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards.

In best actress, the Globes firmed up the season’s narrative: It’s a two-horse race between Cate Blanchett’s lesbian conductor in the psychological drama “Tár” and Michelle Yeoh’s kick-ass laundromat owner in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

For Blanchett, a 12-time nominee, her win was her fourth since emerging on the scene with the historical biopic “Elizabeth” (1998). The “Tár” London premiere Wednesday prevented the Australian star from attending the Globes ceremony, but nonetheless, she’s in the mix to become the eighth person to win three acting awards at the Oscars.

But not if Yeoh has anything to say about it.

Yeoh became the second Asian to win lead actress (comedy) following Awkwafina in “The Farewell” (2019), who then failed to land an Oscar nod. I think it will be different for Yeoh, though: She would be only the second Asian Oscar nominee since Merle Oberon in “The Dark Angel” (1935).

In the supporting categories, Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) asserted their frontrunner statuses, and it does seem like it could be smooth sailing to Oscar night in March. The two wins for “Everything” were warranted, but some were expecting a sweep (it missed on Jamie Lee Curtis for supporting actress, writing and directing for the Daniels, and lost to “Banshees” in the comedy/musical category). This is very much still a best picture race where many pieces need to move to call: checkmate.

The night was short of true shockers, but Amazon Studios’ “Argentina, 1985” was a jaw-dropper, topping Germany’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” and India’s “RRR,” which isn’t the official submission at the Oscars.

Speaking of “RRR,” the dance number “Naatu Naatu” won best original song over the biggest names in music including Lady Gaga (“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”), Rihanna (“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) and Taylor Swift (“Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing”). This bodes well for its awards campaign, which continues to pick up steam. “RRR” could be a viable contender for best picture and director for S.S. Rajamouli.

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” made history for Netflix as the first streamer to win in the animation category, and Del Toro himself, becoming the first Latino ever to win. Outside of Quan in best supporting actor, the race for animated feature could be locked up before noms are announced.

“Babylon” composer Justin Hurwitz picked up his third Globe for original score following “La La Land” (2016), for which he won the Oscar, and “First Man” (2018), for which he was snubbed. We’ll see how the music branch receives the former winner.

The truth is, Wednesday’s early morning SAG and DGA announcements will be far more telling about the Oscar race than the Globes. But nevertheless, there’s a good chance we just saw many of this year’s Academy Awards winners. “Top Gun: Maverick” may have gone home empty-handed, but it’s in no way out of the race just yet.

Abbott Elementary Season 1
Quinta Brunson in “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

On the television side of the house, ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” had a strong night, leading the pack for all series with wins for TV series (comedy) and actors Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams.

FX’s freshman comedy “The Bear” brought its star Jeremy Allen White to the stage for lead actor (comedy), likely kicking off what will be a viable Emmys campaign.

The same goes for Evan Peters, who walked away with lead actor (limited series or TV movie) for his turn as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy’s controversial “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” from Netflix.

HBO took home two of three top series categories for the “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon,” the show’s only win (we’ll see if it can sustain until Emmy season), and for the limited series “The White Lotus,” subtitled “Sicily,” which also picked up a supporting actress win for Jennifer Coolidge, who likely broke the record for most bleeps during her raucous acceptance speech — and who spoiled her character’s ultimate fate from the second season.

Other notable acting winners included Zendaya (“Euphoria”), Julia Garner (“Ozark”), Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”), Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”) and Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”).

To see the current rankings for each category, visit Variety’s Oscars Hub. Make sure to bookmark the 2022-2023 Awards Season calendar for all key dates and timelines for the season.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • NHL best and worst: Gretzky, McDavid and Marchand all go viral for different reasons

    This past week in the NHL was full of impressive goals, wicked saves, and hilarious viral moments.

  • Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone makes debut for Watford in F.A. Cup loss

    READING, United Kingdom — Canadian international midfielder Ismael Kone made his debut for Watford on Saturday in a 2-0 loss to Reading in a third-round game in England's FA Cup. Kone played the full 90 minutes in the matchup of teams from England's second-tier Championship. Both goals came in stoppage time with Kelvin Abrefa scoring at the end of the first half and Shane Long in the 93rd minute. Kone showed his speed and vision in the 73rd minute at Select Car Leasing Stadium when he accelerate

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Canadiens sting the Blues 5-4, snap losing skid

    MONTREAL — Determined to snap a six-game losing skid, the Montreal Canadiens fought tooth and nail during an intense third period to earn a 5-4 win against the St. Louis Blue on Saturday. The Habs and Blues scored five goals in the final frame but Josh Anderson netted the game winner by tapping in a backhand from Jonathan Drouin past the goal line at 11:30. The Blues (19-18-3) only managed to get one shot on net after Anderson’s goal while Montreal (16-21-3) blocked six shots, including five in

  • Raptors forward Porter done for season after undergoing surgery on left foot

    Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season after undergoing surgery on his left foot. Porter was limited to eight games in his first season in Toronto and averaged 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 18.3 minutes. Porter signed with the Raptors as a free agent after helping the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship last season. He missed the first seven games of the season with a left hamstring strain sustained in training camp, followed by person

  • McDonagh helps Predators beat Capitals for 3rd straight win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan McDonagh scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Friday night for their third straight win. Thomas Novak and Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which is 4-0-1 in its last five games to inch closer to a playoff position in the Western Conference. McDonagh’s goal with 3:16 left was a highlight-reel move to the net and finish by the defensive defenseman far more known for

  • Hernan Losada era at CF Montreal officially begins with pre-season training session

    MONTREAL — Hernan Losada officially started his tenure as manager of CF Montreal on Monday as the Major League Soccer club had its first official training session of the pre-season at Olympic Stadium. "It was excellent. This is a really good group with a lot of motivation and energy," said Losada. "I'm also happy to just get the season underway, but overall, just very positive." It was the first time CF Montreal has been together since their Eastern Conference quarterfinal loss to New York City

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Browns leave Clowney behind for finale vs Steelers

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney's season is officially over — not that there was much of a question. The Cleveland Browns did not bring Clowney on their trip to Pittsburgh for the season finale after the defensive end was sent home from practice Friday for biting remarks he made about the organization and coaching staff. Before departing Saturday, the Browns officially downgraded Clowney to out. Coach Kevin Stefanski was intentionally vague Friday about Clowney's standing, but intimated the Br

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl

  • Malkin's 4-point game fuels rally as Pens top Canucks 5-4

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored twice and added two assists as the Pittsburgh Penguins roared back from an early deficit to blow past the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 on Tuesday night. Malkin's 28th career four-point game — the fourth-most among all active players — helped spark the Penguins after Pittsburgh spotted the Canucks a three-goal lead. Malkin started the comeback with Pittsburgh's first power-play goal in nearly two weeks and gave the Penguins the lead after executing a pretty give-an