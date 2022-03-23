Steven Spielberg Praises Netflix's 'Squid Game," Says It "Changes the Math Entirely" for the Industry

Legendary director Steven Spielberg has praised Netflix's Korean drama Squid Game.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Spielberg called the short series a game-changer, "A long time ago it was domestic stars that brought the audience into movies. Today, it's interesting, unknown people can star entire miniseries, can be in movies." His comments come after a discussion about the importance of movie stars in casting. He believes that the time for having stars in a film to lead to successful numbers has past and that the streaming world has opened up an entirely new formula that allows unknown actors to anchor series.

With Squid Game's success in 2021, the series opened the door to greater interest towards Korean shows and their stars. Season two of Squid Game is slated to return in 2023 the earliest.

