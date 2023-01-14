Steven Spielberg and Ke Huy Quan Reconnect on Red Carpet in Adorable Indiana Jones Reunion

Shafiq Najib
·2 min read
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: (L-R) Steven Spielberg and Ke Huy Quan attend the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty

Steven Spielberg and Ke Huy Quan had an adorable Indiana Jones reunion.

While gracing the red carpet at the American Film Institute luncheon on Friday, Spielberg, 76, and Quan, 51, took a moment to reconnect, posing for photos together. At one point on the carpet, Quan showed his love for Spielberg by giving him a kiss on the cheek while the two sweetly embraced each other and flashed big grins for the camera.

The duo worked together during Quan's big-screen debut as Short Round almost 40 years ago in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, which Spielberg directed.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: (L-R) Steven Spielberg and Ke Huy Quan attend the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty

Harrison Ford and Indiana Jones Costar Ke Huy Quan Reunite After 38 Years: 'I Love You, Indy'

The film kicked off the career of the former child actor, who later went on to appear in the '80s classic The Goonies. His career in front of the camera took a hiatus until his starring in Everything Everywhere All At Once, which scored him his first Golden Globes earlier this week.

After nabbing the best supporting actor in a motion picture trophy for his performance in the movie, Quan gave Spielberg a shoutout during his acceptance speech.

"I was raised to never forget where I came from, to always remember who gave me my first opportunity," Quan said at the time. "I am so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you. When I started my career as a child actor in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, I felt so very lucky to have been chosen. As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it, if that was just luck."

"For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer — that no matter what I did, I would never surpass what I did as a kid. Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid. And they gave me an opportunity to try again," Quan added of Everything directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Quan also reflected on his reunion with Spielberg at the event on his Instagram, posting photos of the moments and penning another tribute to the director in the caption.

"What a memorable night at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. I'm so glad I have these pictures to share. Reuniting with Steven was one of many highlights," he wrote. "I love this man so much. He is the reason why I fell in love with acting. The night was made even more special with him being there. ❤️❤️❤️."

