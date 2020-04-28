Steven Spielberg on whether the 'Goonies' sequel will ever happen

The Goonies (Credit: Warner Bros)

Yesterday, Frozen star Josh Gad pulled together not only the original cast of The Goonies, but also director Richard Donner and the movie's producer, Steven Spielberg.

An online event to raise money for The Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Sean Astin (Mikey), Josh Brolin (Brand), Kerri Green (Andy), Corey Feldman (Mouth), Ke Huy Quan (Data), Martha Plimpton (Stef) and Jeff Cohen (Chunk) had all been previously announced.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Read more: Goonies in lockdown reunion online

But the appearance of Spielberg and Donner was a surprise for fans, with the pair discussing whether a much-mooted sequel would – or could – ever happen.

Sadly, for the time being at least, it's not good news.

Josh Gad's Goonies reunion (Credit: Youtube)

“Chris [Columbus, the movie's writer] and Dick and I and [Donner's wife and producing partner] Lauren [Schuler Donner] have had a lot of conversations about it,” Spielberg said.

“Every couple of years, we come up with an idea, but then it doesn't hold water.

“The problem is the bar that all of you raised on this genre, I don't think we've really successfully been able to find an idea that is better than The Goonies that we all made in the '80s.

Read more: Josh Brolin apologises for breaking lockdown

“So, until we do, people are just gonna have to look at this one 100 times.”

Added Donner: “How are you gonna find seven miserable kids like this again that are all new and fresh?”

Also joining in the call were Joe Pantoliano and Robert Davi, aka the Fratellis brothers, while Cyndi Lauper, who provided the theme tune The Goonies R Good Enough, made an appearance too.