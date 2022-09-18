Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Toronto Film Festival’s People’s Choice Award
Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical coming-of-age story “The Fabelmans” took home the Toronto Film Festival’s People’s Choice Award, providing a major boost to its awards season chances.
TIFF’s People’s Choice Award is one of the most reliable predictors of eventual Oscar success. In past years, winners such as “Green Book” and “Nomadland” went on to not only get nominated but also capture the best picture prize at the Academy Awards. Other recipients, including “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Jojo Rabbit,” were major forces during awards season.
At this year’s festival, the first runner-up for the top audience award was Sarah Polley’s drama “Women Talking,” while the second-runner up was Rian Johnson’s whodunit “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”
All films in TIFF’s official selection are eligible for the People’s Choice award, which is voted on by the viewing public. The prize for Midnight Madness went to “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” and the Documentary Award went to “Black Ice.”
