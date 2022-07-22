Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Latest Film to Land TIFF World Premiere

Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” is the latest film that will make its world premiere at the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival.

Spielberg’s deeply personal story joins a lineup that already includes premieres such as “The Woman King,” “Glass Onion,” “Bros,” “On the Come Up” and “My Policeman.”

Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Seth Rogen all star in the 20th Century coming-of-age story that’s inspired by Spielberg’s own childhood. The film specifically is about a young man’s discovery of a shattering family secret and an exploration of the power of movies to help us see the truth about each other and ourselves.

Gabriel LaBelle, Jeannie Berlin, Julia Butters, Robin Bartlett, Keeley Karsten and Judd Hirsch round out the cast.

The 47th annual TIFF runs Sept. 8-18, 2022.

More to come…