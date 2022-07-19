Steven Spielberg Directed His First Music Video, for Marcus Mumford's 'Cannibal,' on a Phone

Steven Spielberg attends the 94th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage); Marcus Mumford attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Steven Spielberg can now add music video director to his iconic résumé.

Spielberg, 75, directed the official music video for Marcus Mumford's "Cannibal," the singer shared on social media. The song is featured on Mumford's self-titled album, which is scheduled for a Sept. 16 release.

A behind-the-scenes photo Mumford posted to Twitter shows Spielberg sitting in a rolling chair and using his cell phone to capture footage of the Mumford & Sons frontman. Mumford also saluted Spielberg's wife of 30 years, Kate Capshaw — who can be seen holding her husband's chair in the snap — for serving as "the almighty dolly grip."

On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip. pic.twitter.com/9KUvONG4u3 — Marcus Mumford (@marcusmumford) July 18, 2022

"I've been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude. When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough," Mumford tweeted.

Along with thanking Spielberg for being the director and Capshaw for stepping in as producer and art director, Mumford acknowledged the rest of his team: producer and behind-the-scenes videographer Kristie Macosko Krieger and his wife, actress Carey Mulligan, who also oversaw costume and sound. He jokingly referred to himself as "Some Chancer Mug" in the credits.

In the post, also shared on his Instagram, Mumford included a group photo of his crew.

Spielberg's music video milestone comes as he works on his next project, The Fabelmans, which is loosely based on his childhood growing up in Arizona.

Most recently, director David Lynch, 76, was cast in a top-secret role for the upcoming semi-autobiographical movie.

Lynch — the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind movies like The Elephant Man, Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive — is a part of a star-studded cast that includes Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen and Paul Dano in The Fabelmans, Variety reported in February.

It was previously reported that The Fabelmans is expected to hit theaters later this year on Nov. 23.

The cast also includes Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin and Once Upon at Time in Hollywood breakout Julia Butters.

Spielberg and Tony Kushner, who recently collaborated on the West Side Story remake, co-wrote the screenplay together.