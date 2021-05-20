Steven Soderbergh’s ‘No Sudden Move’ to Premiere as Tribeca Centerpiece Film

“No Sudden Move,” the next film from director Steven Soderbergh, has been set as the Centerpiece Gala selection for this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

The movie will make its world premiere as part of the festival on June 18 with an outdoor screening, and it will then premiere on HBO Max on July 1. Members of the cast will be on hand for the premiere.

Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro and David Harbour lead the crime film set in 1954 Detroit and also stars Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw and Bill Duke.

The story centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them –and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.

“A year ago I was on lockdown in Tribeca, so I never imagined we could return 12 months later with a new movie screening for a live audience in our neighborhood. I’m VERY happy,” Soderbergh said in a statement.

“’No Sudden Move’ is a fantastic addition to our lineup and Steven has been such a great friend of the festival. Each year, he brings a unique ability to capture audiences through his films, with such powerful and prolific moments,” Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and the Tribeca Festival, said in a statement. “I suspect this year will be no different. ‘No Sudden Move’ will definitely be a crowd pleaser and I’m looking forward to enjoying it under the New York skyline.”

The Tribeca Film Festival, now in its 20th year, will run from June 9-20. The festival will open with the film adaptation of “In the Heights,” and this year’s festival will take place largely at outdoor sites where festival goers can gather safely. Tribeca will host screenings in each New York City borough with the use of traveling, 40-foot LED cinemas, which it says are the first mobile HD screens in the country.

