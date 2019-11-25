Steven Sims turns fumble into epic touchdown

The Washington Redskins won only their second game this season, with rookie Steven Sims’ touchdown providing a perfect microcosm for the entire season.

Detroit took the kick-off for the second quarter, with Sims fumbling the ball as he stood underneath it. Washington fans could be forgiven for thinking it was just the latest in a string of poor performances, but the wide receiver managed to convert an awful start into an amazing play as he took it all the way to the house.

Washington Redskins wide receiver Steven Sims (Credit: Getty Images)

That touchdown gave his side a 10-3 lead, and ultimately led to a 19-16 win for Washington (2-9).

It was the Redskins best performance this season, with rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins having his best outing. They remain bottom of the NFC East, just like the Lions who occupy the same spot in the NFC North (3-7).

