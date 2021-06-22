Steven Rigby pointed his gun toward officers, investigator testifies at Saskatoon inquest

A coroner's inquest this week is probing the circumstances of Rigby's death on the outskirts of Saskatoon on Dec. 22, 2018. He was shot by Saskatoon police officers after they perceived a threat. (Hailley/Furkalo/CBC - image credit)

The Saskatoon police officer who investigated Steven Rigby's death in a police-involved shooting involving other members of the force says Rigby pointed his gun toward officers before they fired on and fatally wounded him.

A coroner's inquest this week is probing the circumstances of Rigby's death on the outskirts of Saskatoon on Dec. 22, 2018.

The mentally-ill 27-year-old was armed and threatening himself and officers, according to a police release at the time. He fired his gun and officers fired back after perceiving a threat.

Sgt. Tony Boensch of the Saskatoon Police Service's major crimes unit investigated the incident and was the first witness to testify on Day 2 of the inquest. He interviewed the members involved in the incident.

Boensch walked through a summary of his findings about who did what that night. He also narrated two dashcam videos of the incident viewed from a distance by jurors and others attending the inquest.

Gun pointed towards the members' locations: investigator

Boensch said police were responding to a report that Rigby was suicidal. Shortly before 9 p.m. CST, Rigby's car was disabled near a roadblock set up by members of the Saskatoon police and the RCMP. .

Rigby pointed his gun in the air, fired several shots and did not listen to orders to drop his gun, Boensch said.

"Members observed Mr. Rigby point the handgun towards the members' locations," though Rigby never fired his weaon, he said.

Three Saskatoon police officers shot at Rigby, sending him to the ground.

"Police members began to approach Mr. Rigby, but as they neared him, they observed him still holding the handgun with his finger on the trigger. They also observed his body moving," Boensch said.

One video shows the officers backing away from Rigby in unison.

After several minutes, armed officers re-approached Rigby with an armoured vehicle and he was disarmed and unresponsive. Paramedics moved in and put him inside an ambulance.

Story continues

A K-9 dog could be heard barking at various points of both videos.

Under cross-examination by Scott Spencer, a lawyer representing the Saskatoon Health Authority, Boensch said he did not believe less-lethal tools such as beanbag shotguns and rubber bullet were available to officers at the scene.

"Doesn't that strike you as a bit of problem?" Spencer asked.

"In this situation, that would have been great to have," Boensch replied.