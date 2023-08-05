Steven Madden's (NASDAQ:SHOO) Dividend Will Be $0.21

The board of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.21 per share on the 25th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 2.3%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Steven Madden's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, Steven Madden's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 56.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Steven Madden's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Steven Madden has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.533 in 2018 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.84. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.5% per annum over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Steven Madden Could Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Steven Madden has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 6.4% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Steven Madden's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we think Steven Madden is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Steven Madden that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Steven Madden not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

