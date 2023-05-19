Steven Johnson: Big 12 running back power rankings

2022 was a banner year for running backs in the Big 12.

Between Bijan Robinson, Kendre Miller and Deuce Vaughn, the conference had three of the best running backs in the country and let us not forget Oklahoma’s Eric Gray. All four rushed for more than 1,000 yards and are now in the NFL.

Just like the wide receiver groups across the league, there’s now ample opportunity for the next generation of backs to make a name for themselves this season.

Let’s take a look at the top rushing attacks across the league. The rankings are based on a team’s projected lead back, depth behind them and you get bonus points for having a mobile quarterback.

Let’s get to it.

Notables: Devin Neal, Jalon Daniels, Daniel Hishaw Jr.

Neal is the leading returning rusher after piling up 1,090 yards and 10 total touchdowns. Neal averaged 6.1 yards per carry. He had a 200-yard game in a win over Oklahoma State and 190 against Texas Tech. Daniels is the most electric quarterback in the league and had seven rushing touchdowns and 425 yards on the ground despite missing time with an injury. Hishaw played just five games last year, but averaged six yards per carry.

2. Baylor

Notables: Richard Reese, Qualan Jones, Dominic Richardson

The Bears should be more productive on the ground this year with a solid stable of backs. Reese was sixth in the conference with 972 yards and 14 touchdowns. Jones was a capable No. 3 back with just under 500 yards and seven touchdowns of his own. Richardson was Oklahoma State’s leading rusher last season before landing in Waco.

No. 3 Kansas State

Notables: Treshaun Ward, DJ Giddens

The Wildcats would’ve been solid with just Giddens. As Vaughn’s understudy he had 518 yards and six touchdowns, but Kansas State was aggressive in the transfer portal and secured Ward from Florida State. Ward was All-ACC honorable mention with 649 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games. With five starters returning on the offensive line, the Wildcats will be one of the top rushing attacks again.

Story continues

No. 4 Oklahoma

Notables: Jovantae Barnes, Marcus Major, Gavin Sawchuk, Dillon Gabriel

Barnes is next up to replace Gray after a solid year with over 500 yards and five touchdowns. Majors, a solid redzone threat, was second on the team with eight rushing touchdowns. Sawchuk has the most upside of the group, widely viewed as a top-100 prospect coming out of high school. Don’t sleep on Gabriel either, as the quarterback had six rushing touchdowns.

No. 5 TCU

Notables: Emani Bailey, Trey Sanders, Trent Battle

Did you know that Bailey led the Big 12 in yards per carry? It was a small sample size, but Bailey averaged 8.1 yards per carry and will now have more touches to showcase that explosiveness. Sanders was a top-10 prospect coming out of high school and will have a bigger role at TCU after transferring from Alabama. Battle can make plays as a receiver or runner.

No. 6 Texas

Notables: CJ Baxter, Jonathon Brooks, Jaydon Blue

Like TCU, the Longhorns have to replace two running backs in the NFL. Baxter was the No. 1 running back in the Class of 2023 and is the future of the backfield. Brooks and Blue are the veterans, but they only combined for a little over 200 yards, but Brooks had five touchdowns.

No. 7 UCF

Notables: R.J. Harvey, John Rhys Plumlee, Demarkcus Bowman

An All-AAC pick by some, Harvey should be a name Big 12 fans to get to know now. Harvey rushed for 796 yards and five touchdowns while being the No. 2 back. He could be an 1,000 rusher this season. Plumlee is one of the top dual threat quarterbacks in the country. Can the former five-star Bowman finally put it together?

No. 8 West Virginia

Notables: CJ Donaldson, Justin Johnson Jr., Jaylen Anderson

The Mountaineers feel really good about their depth in the backfield with four of its five leading rushers returning. Donaldson was the most effective back with an impressive 6.0 yards per carry and eight touchdowns. Johnson and Anderson will be good complimentary pieces.

No. 9 Houston

Notables: Brandon Campbell, Tony Mathis Jr.

The addition of Mathis was huge for the Cougars. Mathis was West Virginia’s leading rusher, but entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago. Campbell was second on the team in rushing, but only had 90 carries in Houston’s pass-happy offense.

No. 10 Texas Tech

Notables: Tahj Brooks, Cam’Ron Valdez

A case could be made for the Red Raiders to be higher, considering Brooks was one of the more productive backs in the league. He split everything from touches, yards and starts evenly with SaRodorick Thompson, but now the backfield is all his. Is the Red Raiders’ front good enough to open more holes this season as Tech averaged under four yards per carry in 2022.

No. 1 1 BYU

Notables: Miles Davis, Aidan Robbins

Robbins had a breakout year at UNLV with 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns. At 6-foot-3, 230 pounds Robbins is a load to bring down and should fill the void left by Christopher Brooks. Davis was fourth on the team in rushing and should be the No. 2 back. Depth behind them is a concern.

No. 12 Cincinnati

Notables: Corey Kiner, Emory Jones, Ryan Montgomery

The Bearcats will turn to Kiner to lead the backfield. He transferred back to his hometown program from LSU and was solid in his first year with five touchdowns. Jones’ ability as a runner will be relied on heavily for the Bearcats. He rushed for 759 yards at Florida in 2021. Montgomery also had five touchdowns as the No. 3 back.

No. 13 Iowa State

Notables: Jirehl Brock, Cartevious Norton, Eli Sanders

There’s nowhere to go, but up for the Cyclones after having one of the country’s worst rushing attacks last season. Iowa State averaged only 108 yards on the ground per game. Four of the five leading rushers from a year ago return led by Brock, who had 445 yards last season. Surely they’ll be better right?

No. 14 Oklahoma State

Notables: Ollie Gordon, Elijah Collins, Jaden Nixon

With Richardson at Baylor and Spencer Sanders at Ole Miss, the Cowboys running game back took a hit from the transfer portal. Gordon, a sophomore, is in line to lead the rushing attack after finishing third on the team in rushing. Collins was brought over from Michigan State and Nixon is a receiving threat out of the backfield.