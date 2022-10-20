Steven Gerrard sacked by Aston Villa

Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Aston Villa - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - October 20, 2022 Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard looks dejected after the match - REUTERS

Steven Gerrard was sacked by Aston Villa less than two hours after his side crashed to a disastrous 3-0 defeat to Fulham with the club now looking at Mauricio Pochettino, or potentially Brentford’s Thomas Frank as possible replacements.

The club issued a short statement at 10.45pm after Gerrard had completed his post-match press conference when he had admitted his future was on the line. The travelling Villa fans called for his sacking during the game and there were suggestions some of the club’s hierarchy walked out the directors’ box before the final whistle.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Aston Villa reacts during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Aston Villa at Craven Cottage on October 20, 2022 in London, England - Getty Images Europe

As Telegraph Sport revealed this week, Pochettino is the first choice of the club to succeed Gerrard. Frank is another option whom Villa’s ambitious owners admire but who is currently negotiating a new deal with Brentford. Villa said in a statement that Gerrard had left with “immediate effect”. There was no mention of the fate of his assistants and there is the possibility that his erstwhile assistant Neil Critchley, the former Blackpool manager, could work in an interim position.

A Villa spokesman said: “We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.” Villa play Frank’s Brentford side at home on Sunday.

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa (right) and Ashley Young look dejected after the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London. - PA

Earlier Gerrard had said of results and performances: “The reality is that it is not good enough for this club.” On his future he conceded: “Those decisions are out of my control. I have been around the game a long time and I certainly understand the situation. I am not going to try to sugar-coat anything or give anyone any false lines or anything. I understand the situation. I am in here out of respect to be as honest as I can and I am here to talk about the performance first half which was second best.”

Later he said: “We shall see what happens moving forward. You know and I know I am in a very difficult position right now.”

Cries of 'We want Gerrard out' during dismal performance

The Villa fans at Craven Cottage chanted “We want Gerrard out” during the game and Gerrard did not approach them on the long walk off at the end of the game. The game included a red card after a Var review for midfielder Douglas Luiz for butting Aleksandar Mitrovic. Fulham’s third goal was put into his own net by Tyrone Mings, capping a dismal evening.

Gerrard had left full-back Matty Cash out the side having selected him against Chelsea at the weekend. Cash came on at half-time and conceded a penalty from which Mitrovic scored the second. Harrison Reed scored the first before the break.

Gerrard said it had been “extremely tough”. “But you have known me for a long time and football is in my DNA, quitting certainly not so we will see what happens moving forward. But the performance tonight was miles away from what I wanted, what I expected, what I stand for. I could feel the fans’ frustration.”