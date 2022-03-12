Steven Gerrard eager to replicate David Moyes’ success as Aston Villa prepare for West Ham

(Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard has hailed David Moyes for his work at West Ham United.

Gerrard, who captained Liverpool during Moyes’ successful time with Everton, will meet his old rival for the first time as a manager when Aston Villa travel to the London Stadium on Sunday.

In many ways, West Ham’s upward trajectory since Moyes returned in 2019 represents an ideal blueprint for clubs trying to break into the top six.

With those occupying the upper echelons of the Premier League largely boasting more resources than teams further down the table, the astute additions West Ham have made of late, as well as the standard of their coaching has them punching above their weight.

Given some of Villa’s spending in recent seasons, they surely will be aiming to replicate some of that success and, speaking ahead of Sunday’s visit, Gerrard hailed Moyes for his work.

With David Moyes’ Hammers having been among the challengers at the top end of the table for the past two seasons, Gerrard feels it will be a good test.

The Villa manager said: "David and his coaching staff play are all doing a fantastic job for West Ham.

"(On Thursday) they were competing in Europe, which is a long-term goal for ourselves.

"We need to admire what they’re doing and respect what they’re doing, but it’s a fantastic opportunity for us as well to go and show where we’re at, really take the challenge on and go toe-to-toe with a good team.”