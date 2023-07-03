Steven Gerrard accepts Saudi riches in U-turn – as new club botches his announcement video

Steven Gerrard's announcement video for Al Ettifaq featured a nod to the This is Anfield sign - Al Ettifaq

Steven Gerrard has completed a surprising U-turn by becoming the latest big-name football figure to accept a job in Saudi Arabia – with the club he is joining also holding talks to sign Wilfried Zaha, who is currently a free agent.

Gerrard has accepted the role as the new head coach of Pro-League club Al Ettifaq, having turned it down last month.

The 43-year-old even travelled to Saudi Arabia to conduct negotiations but said: “As we stand right now, I won’t be taking up the offer.”



However, the Saudis continued to speak with the former Aston Villa and Rangers manager and have finally convinced him to take over.

A key factor is believed to be that Gerrard has been promised a huge transfer budget with Al Ettifaq, who finished seventh last season, pledging to challenge for the title.

Representatives are currently in London having finalised Gerrard’s appointment which was announced accompanied by a video on their social media channels.

The video played up Gerrard’s storied career with Liverpool – although, unfortunately, it spells ‘Mersey’ as ‘Meresy” (sic) in one of the graphics.

“Where legends are found. We’re thrilled to announce Steven Gerrard is our new head coach,” the club also posted on Twitter, as well as including a separate video of a mocked-up version, in Al Ettifaq colours, of a player touching the This Is Anfield sign in the tunnel at Liverpool.

Gerrard’s decision is something of a shock, however, with the former Liverpool midfielder having hoped to be considered by Leeds United and Leicester City as he looked to return to management.

But it has been the lure of Al Ettifaq’s ambition that has persuaded him with more and more players and coaches now considering Saudi Arabia.

There is, of course, undeniably the attraction of the money on offer but also it appears a critical mass is being reached with the number of high-profile players being signed up to improve the quality of the league.

Al Ettifaq are one of four clubs that has been taken over by the state’s Public Investment Fund – the majority owner of Newcastle United – in a huge drive to raise the profile and spending of the league.

Al Ettifaq are targeting Zaha who Crystal Palace still hope will stay and sign a new deal but who is currently out of contract, with his deal running out on June 30, even though he is continuing to train at the Premier League club. Palace have made a record £200,000-a-week offer to keep the 30-year-old.